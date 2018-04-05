Lakers' Kyle Kuzma may have already become untouchable in trade talks

The Los Angeles Lakers struck gold when they selected Kyle Kuzma with the No. 27 pick in the NBA draft. The rookie forward has been phenomenal in his transition to the pros. “The one guy on the roster that I would least want to give up is Kuzma, and that says a lot.” – @LAIreland — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) April 5, 2018 Eric Pincus speculated that the front office in Los Angeles will hold on to Kuzma at all costs (via Twitter): “Executives tend to favor the guys they drafted, especially steals. Wonder if by that, Kuzma is especially untouchable? Don’t believe Lakers intend to yield on any of their top young players.”

Some may wonder if Los Angeles would use Kuzma in a trade proposal this offseason to unload the undesirable salary of Luol Deng.

According to Pincus, it’s far more likely the Lakers offer cash and a first-round pick (as well as other draft considerations) than trade the surprisingly successful rookie.

The 22-year-old is still developing, but his offensive skill set is already worth getting excited about.

Kuzma is 75th percentile on jumpshots this year and 94th percentile in the post. 93rd percentile in ISO. Just a straight bucket getter. Gets so many buckets. More buckets than most. Mo buckets, even — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) April 5, 2018