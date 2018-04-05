USA Today Sports

NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard trade rumors, Joe Smith, Rex Chapman and more

NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard trade rumors, Joe Smith, Rex Chapman and more

Podcasts

NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard trade rumors, Joe Smith, Rex Chapman and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

April 05 01:36 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (53-24) vs. Toronto Raptors (55-22) 8 p.m., Air Canada Center, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The two top teams in the east face off with five games remaining and that top spot up for grabs. Shane Larkin’s out again, along with everybody else who’s been gone, and possibly Terry Rozier again (questionable, ankle). The Celtics pulled away late on Mar …

April 04 03:31 PM
The Wizards are stumbling into the playoffs, but Chase Hughes and Nick Ashooh have reasons why fans should not panic… at least yet. Plus, how to handle John Wall’s final regular season games, the best fits for a Kawhi Leonard trade and NBA Jam’s 25th anniversary.
April 04 02:33 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by 16-year NBA veteran Joe Smith. The former No. 1 overall pick discusses his various NBA stops, the keys to his longevity, his favorite teammates, the 1999 contract scandal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his thoughts on today’s NBA, his transition to coaching players and much more.

The NBA Playoff Race Is INSANE – via bballbreakdown.com

April 04 02:06 PM
Coach Nick welcomes on the show Jared Weiss to go over the Eastern Conference playoff race, Dave DuFour to discuss the West, and Jeff Diepenbrock to discuss how Villanova is changing the college game.
April 04 12:13 PM
It looks like we’ll be getting Round 2 of Golden State-Oklahoma City in the NBA Playoffs, the only question is which round is it coming in? Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group welcomes Fred Katz, Thunder beat writer for the Norman Transcript, to preview this potential showdown in the Western Conference. You’ll hear audio from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and star forward Kevin Durant.

Rex Chapman + MVP Debate – via NBA.com

April 04 10:40 AM
Former NBA player Rex Chapman joins to discuss player development, maintaining a long NBA career, the modern NBA, and much more. Plus, we play trivia with Greg Anthony and John Schuhmann and debate where LeBron stands in the MVP race.

David Griffin – via espn.com

April 04 10:34 AM
David Griffin joins The Woj Pod to discuss the NBA coaching market, how NCAA coaches like Jay Wright and John Beilein could fit into the NBA, how he conducted the search for David Blatt in Cleveland and his years with new Basketball Hall of Famers Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Grant Hill with the Suns, and much more.

Podcasts

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home