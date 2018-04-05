NBA Sneakers of the Night: DeMar DeRozan debuts new Kobe 1 and more

With Mamba Day less than two weeks away, DeMar DeRozan already brought out a new player-exclusive of the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro last night against the Celtics. Kyle Kuzma also rocked one of his go-to models from the Black Mamba’s line he’s been wearing throughout the season. LaMarcus Aldridge kept it simple with a Jordan XX2 PE in the Spurs’ second game in L.A.

In the City of Brotherly Love, Markelle Fultz wore another pair of the LeBron 15, while Robert Covington brought out some custom Hyperdunks. In Bean Town, Jayson Tatum wore one of Kyrie Irving’s latest colorways on his fourth signature shoe. And in the Six, Delon Wright wore some Curry 4s and Kyle Lowry was in his Crazy Explosive 17 PEs.

Check out some of yesterday’s best kicks from around the league.

DeMar DeRozan : Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro PE

DeRozan, who’s the face of the Kobe line, wore this all-red patent leather Zoom Kobe 1 PE with his “10” on the side en route to a home win against the Celtics. Deebo’s Protro 1 PE is available today at House of Hoops Harlem (NYC), Hollywood & Highland (LA) and 247 Yonge St. (Toronto).

Kyle Kuzma : Nike Kobe A.D. Mid “March Madness”

In yesterday’s overtime win against the Spurs, Kuz had a 30-piece in the Kobe A.D. Mid “March Madness.”

LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XX2 Low PE

Currently the only active Jordan Brand-endorsee on the squad, LaMarcus Aldridge has been wearing Spurs-colored Jordan XX2 Low PEs like these he wore against the Lakers. (Get well soon, Kawhi.)

Markelle Fultz: Nike LeBron 15

Markelle Fultz has been wearing different colors of the LeBron 15 since returning from his injury. Yesterday against the Pistons, he wore these all-black with gold accent LeBron 15s.

Delon Wright : Under Armour Curry 4

Delon Wright had a SportsCenter-worthy dime at the Air Canada Centre while in the Curry 4.

Robert Covington in his custom Hyperdunks. A post shared by SLAM x KICKS (@slamkicks) on Apr 4, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT

Robert Covington : Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low Custom

RoCo went Super Saiyan in these Dragon Ball Z Hyperdunk 2017 Lows customized by Kickstradomis.

Jayson Tatum : Nike Kyrie 4 “Year of the Monkey”

Throughout his rookie year, Jayson Tatum has worn his teammate Kyrie Irving’s shoes on the court. Tatum wore the “Year of the Monkey” Kyrie 4 on the road.

Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive 17 low PE

Kyle Lowry rocked his black-and-red Crazy Explosive 17 Low PEs yesterday in front of the Raptors faithful at Air Canada Centre.

