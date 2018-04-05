Jordan Crawford could make impact in transition offense for Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly signing combo guard Jordan Crawford. He previously played for the Pelicans last season and briefly this year.

Source: Pelicans will sign Jordan Crawford. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 5, 2018

Crawford led New Orleans with 3.4 fastbreak points per game last year. For a quick comparison, his fastbreak points per 36 minutes (5.2) was comparable with NBA stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and John Wall.

Crawford was an impressive 31-for-44 (70.5 percent) when in transition offense for the Pelicans last season, averaging 1.49 points per possession — which was better than all but five players who had as many opportunities.

This was also the most efficient among the 154 guards who had at least 25 possessions or more in transition.

New Orleans has run a transition offense (16.9 percent frequency) more often than all but four teams in the NBA. Their scoring frequency (48.8 percent) in this offense, however, currently ranks No. 21 overall.

Crawford was 17-for-19 (89.5 percent) as a transition ballhandler, averaging 1.64 PPP. This was the best among all the players in the league with 10 or more possessions. For comparison, Chicago’s Jimmy Butler was No. 3 overall with 1.41 PPP.

Really think Jordan Crawford is the Pelicans best point guard in transition. Always seems to make the right decision. — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) March 16, 2017

Last season, he also excelled as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls for the Pelicans. Teammates were 30-for-50 (60.0 percent) with 1.29 PPP after his passes on this play type. He led all players with as many possessions in this category too, per Synergy Sports.

While he is an above-average scorer, he has also shined as a distributor. Last season, former New Orleans forward Dante Cunningham was 9-for-10 from the field after passes from Crawford.

This type of prowess once led Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge to call him “the best passer on the team” in 2013. Expect him to play a solid role on the Pelicans as their season continues.

A few weeks ago, Crawford was a guest on The HoopsHype Podcast. He discussed his previous stint with the Pelicans, what he’ll bring to a team, his maturation on and off the court, misconceptions about him and more:

Related Pelicans rarely lose when Rajon Rondo plays most of fourth quarter