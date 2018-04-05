Trending stories: NBA 2K League draft, Dwyane Wade, D'Angelo Russell and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Every NBA 2K League draft pick will make more than a G League player – via sports.yahoo.com
April 04 04:24 PM
I have zero understanding of esports or its popularity, but the NBA is taking it very seriously.
Tyronn Lue to return as Cavaliers coach Thursday against the Wizards – via cleveland.com
April 04 02:54 PM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tyronn Lue will resume his role as Cavaliers head coach Thursday against the Washington Wizards, two team sources told cleveland.com. Lue hasn’t coached since March 17 because of personal health issues that plagued him all season. The…
April 04 10:12 AM
A unique brand of humor and plenty of roster wizardry have helped Brad Stevens navigate the toughest challenge of his young NBA coaching career.
How Dwyane Wade ended up back where he belongs – via sbnation.com
April 04 10:02 AM
The Heat legend opens up on the forces that brought him back to his adopted home.
D’Angelo Russell knows he has to step it up next year – via nypost.com
April 04 11:58 PM
Despite D’Angelo Russell’s first season in Brooklyn being arguably the best of his short career, the Nets point guard admits it could have gone better — and has to get better. “It could be better,”…
Nets deliver 2018-19 challenge to their prized big man – via nypost.com
April 04 10:04 PM
The Nets expected Jarrett Allen to spend much of his rookie season in the G-League, but he has gone from key reserve to entrenched starter. But if they’re going to dig themselves out of the Grand C…
Brett Brown on playoff spot after most daring rebuild in NBA history: ‘To have any other goal was borderline, sort of cowardly’ – via sports.yahoo.com
April 04 03:06 PM
Brown endured a four-year stretch of terrible basketball and even more bad breaks to finally break through with Philadelphia.
Here is one reason why Dwyane Wade, Heat feel Miami can pull off a first round upset – via miamiherald.com
April 04 05:05 PM
In its previous 19 playoff trips, the Heat has never won a first-round series in which it didn’t have home-court advantage. But the Heat has been a dominant home team in the playoffs since moving into AmericanAirlines Arena in 2000.
One and done. UM’s Walker enters NBA Draft – via miamiherald.com
April 04 06:56 PM
University of Miami freshman Lonnie Walker IV announced Wednesday that he is hiring an agent and entering the NBA Draft, forgoing his final three years of college eligibility.
Here’s your Warriors’ injury report for Thursday against Indiana – via mercurynews.com
April 04 06:07 PM
OAKLAND – The Warriors will remain short-handed when they play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. But at least they return two reserve players. Kevon Looney, who missed Tuesday’s game agai…
Chris Forsberg & Bruce Arthur – via espn.com
April 04 05:49 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg and Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star about the Celtics, Raptors, Cavs, East playoff matchups, Coach of the Year, and much more.
