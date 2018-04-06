NBA Mock Draft 2018: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton
Center / 7-1 / Arizona / Freshman
20.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg
Ayton is one of the most talented prospects to emerge at the center position in two to three decades. He showed a lot of growth with his maturity off the floor as well as on this season at Arizona. The quick exit was disappointing but didn’t have any real effect on his draft stock. Ayton should contend with the likes of Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and KAT as one of the top centers in the league over the next decade. His ability to dominate around the basket on both ends, run the floor as well as step out and knock down outside shots gives him an extremely rare package of skills. The sky is truly the limit for Ayton and it’s become nearly unanimous in the scouting community, Ayton will be the first pick and one of the stronger ones in the past few years.
2. Orlando: Mohamed Bamba
Center / 6-11 / Texas / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 10.5 rpg
Bamba showed a lot of development this season with Texas, hitting his stride offensively and posting a few 20-point games and 14 double-doubles on the year. With an amazing 7-foot-9 wingspan and a 9-foot-6 standing reach, Bamba is a rim protector with a chance to be special on the defensive end with his ability to both block and alter shots. He’s an extremely bright individual who has Ivy League offers and attended a high school set up for gifted kids. Bamba’s ability to impact games improved as the season went along and he figures to go somewhere in the 3-7 range on draft night.
Center / 7-1 / USA / Freshman
–
Robinson made a highly questionable decision to skip playing college ball this season and train off the court instead of playing for Western Kentucky. He’s a long, highly athletic center with excellent potential on the defensive end of the floor. He’s obviously a long-term project, and will take additional time after a year of non-development. He’ll need strong workouts in order to cement a spot in the first round. But the intrigue surrounding him during his senior season should help his cause.
Center / 7-0 / UNLV / Freshman
16.9 ppg, 10.3 rpg
McCoy is another player with a wide range of views on his draft stock. He had an excellent freshman season, posting an amazing eighteen double-doubles and actually outperformed DeAndre Ayton in their team’s match up with 33 points and 10 boards. He was a consistent performer all year showing the ability to score and rebound and has a post game as well as the ability to face up and hit mid range shots. While not the physical specimen of Ayton, McCoy plays with solid energy. Interviews and individual workouts will likely determine whether teams view him worth the gamble as a first rounder with guaranteed money.
