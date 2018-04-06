NBA Mock Draft 2018: Centers

Ayton is one of the most talented prospects to emerge at the center position in two to three decades. He showed a lot of growth with his maturity off the floor as well as on this season at Arizona. The quick exit was disappointing but didn’t have any real effect on his draft stock. Ayton should contend with the likes of Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and KAT as one of the top centers in the league over the next decade. His ability to dominate around the basket on both ends, run the floor as well as step out and knock down outside shots gives him an extremely rare package of skills. The sky is truly the limit for Ayton and it’s become nearly unanimous in the scouting community, Ayton will be the first pick and one of the stronger ones in the past few years.