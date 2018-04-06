NBA Mock Draft 2018: Power Forwards

Bagley is one of the youngest prospects available having turned 19 in March). He’s a manchild, capable of physically dominating nearly every opponent he faced at the college level and will be a handful for many opponents from day one in the NBA. While his offensive skillset still has some developing to do, the fact that he plays with as much energy and passion gives his outlook a lot of promise. He showed some ability to face up and attack the rim, and was a disciplined defender in Duke’s system. He improved as a three-point shooter as the season went along, finishing at 40 percent on the year and hitting over 50 percent after his return from injury over the final month of the season. Bagley can become a franchise type of player if his offensive game continues to expand. Despite not leading a talent-laden Duke squad to a title, his stock remains extremely high, and figures to be the second name called on draft night.