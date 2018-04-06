NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Sixers and more

April 05 11:48 PM

In this episode, Jared Weiss joins Sam Vecenie and chats about the Kyrie Irving injury. What exactly is Kyrie Irving’s injury in detail? What procedure is he undergoing? How does this affect the Celtics moving forward this season? Do they have a legitimate chance to make the Eastern Conference finals, still? All that and more thoughts on the roster as a whole, including Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier, and more. Also, they discuss the long-term ramifications of the Kyrie injury …