NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Sixers and more

LOCKED ON NBA — 4/6/18 — Are the Nuggets or Wolves in a better spot moving forward? from Locked on NBA
April 06 06:49 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Happy Friday! Anthony and Adam relive a fun playoff atmosphere in Denver Thursday night and what it means for both teams and organizations. Then, they discuss which organization they would rather be between Denver and Minnesota. They briefly touch on the latest injury news involving Kyrie Irving and then send you into the weekend with a fun game of “would you rather.” Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
April 06 06:00 AM
J.J. Redick answers questions from the listener in this very special mailbag episode, including what he thinks the best leadership traits are, if he’ll ever touch a basketball after he retires, and what the biggest difference between playing with veterans and playing with younger players is.
Agitated in Indianapolis – via theathletic.com
April 06 12:10 AM
The Warriors got blasted in Indianapolis by 20 and their coach and players weren’t happy about it postgame. Here’s a podcast and the relevant sound.
April 05 11:48 PM
In this episode, Jared Weiss joins Sam Vecenie and chats about the Kyrie Irving injury. What exactly is Kyrie Irving’s injury in detail? What procedure is he undergoing? How does this affect the Celtics moving forward this season? Do they have a legitimate chance to make the Eastern Conference finals, still? All that and more thoughts on the roster as a whole, including Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier, and more. Also, they discuss the long-term ramifications of the Kyrie injury …
April 05 06:17 PM
Chase was joined by longtime NBA writer Kelly Dwyer to discuss the aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s season-ending injury, Kawhi Leonard’s future, how the Wizards stack up entering the playoffs and 1990s NBA weirdness.
April 05 05:21 PM
In this episode Nate and Booz take your mailbag questions. All that and more in today’s episode of Holdat with Carlos Boozer and Nate Robinson.
Kawhi, end-of-season awards, Kyrie news – via espn.com
April 05 03:14 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, Andrew Han and Jackie MacMullan assess the continuing Kawhi issue in San Antonio (3:00), figuring out end-of-season NBA awards (22:45) and the news of Kyrie Irving’s season being over (1:00:35).
Kyrie Irving’s Shutdown, Sixers Stay Hot, and Hope for Bottom-Dwellers | Group Chat (Ep. 242) – via theringer.com
April 05 02:51 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier are joined by Paolo Uggetti to react live to the Kyrie Irving knee surgery news (1:25) and discuss the impact of the injury on the rest of the Eastern Conference (13:04). Then, they debate which contending team will make it into the Western Conference playoffs (23:11) and look to the future for lottery teams (34:20).
April 05 11:58 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with Rob Mahoney the host of the podcast Breakaway and the great si.com writer. They discuss some basketball philosophy and then move to what is taking place in the East, the West and a rapid fire run down the awards Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC …
