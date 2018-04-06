NBA sneakers of the night: LeBron pays homage to first sneaker and more

There were two great things about yesterday’s Cavaliers-Wizards game: the Cavs’ fourth-quarter comeback win and LeBron James’s sneakers. Trailing 17 points with under eight minutes left, LeBron, doing LeBron things, scored 13 of his 33 points down the stretch while wearing the LeBron 15 “Air Zoom Generation,” inspired by his first signature sneaker with the Swoosh. Wizards’ Markieff Morris wore a classic Foamposite Pro colorway and Mike Scott had on an older Kobe Bryant silhouette.

Jeff Teague and LeBron had the same shoes — kinda. Teague laced up the classic Air Zoom Generation, a sneaker he’s been wearing throughout the season. Trey Lyles brought out the Kobe 1 and Mason Plumlee brought back an older Kevin Durant model. Durant had the KDX “What The” in the Warriors’ loss on the road. Lance Stephenson wore a popular Air Jordan II collab. D’Angelo Russell wore a simple but clean Kobe A.D. Mid player exclusive with his “1” etched on the ankle.

In H-Town, James Harden had on the McDonald’s All-American Game colorway of his Harden Vol. 2; Chris Paul had his “Rocket Fuel” CP3.XI that releases later this month; Joe Johnson debuted a new colorway from Paul’s 11th signature sneaker and PJ Tucker, aka the Sneaker Champ, rocked the Jordan V “Toro” to match the Rockets’ red unis.

Check out some of yesterday’s hottest kicks from around the league.

LeBron James : Nike LeBron 15

Markieff Morris : Nike Foamposite Pro

: Nike Kobe 11 Mike Scott

Jeff Teague : Nike Air Zoom Generation

: Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Trey Lyles

: adidas Vol. 2 James Harden

: Nike KD8 Mason Plumlee

Best pair from last night? @slamkicks A post shared by SLAM (@slamonline) on Apr 6, 2018 at 6:06am PDT

PJ Tucker : Air Jodan V

Lance Stephenson : Air Jordan II

Chris Paul : Air Jordan CP3.XI “Rocket Fuel”

