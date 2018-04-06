Trending stories: Kyrie Irving injury, Damian Lillard, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kyrie out for season and playoffs, sources say – via espn.com
April 05 01:06 PM
Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving won’t return this season after having surgery on his left knee, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
LeBron fully supportive of female NBA coaches – via espn.com
April 05 02:41 PM
LeBron James says he has absolutely no problem with a woman coaching in the NBA, saying, “If you know the game, then everybody is accepting of that.”
Damian Lillard, Portland, and a bond that means more than basketball – via sbnation.com
April 05 11:08 AM
How Portland fell in love with Damian Lillard in the age of NBA superteams.
Devin Booker aims to rise with Suns – via theundefeated.com
April 05 11:02 AM
Three years ago, Devin Booker played in the Final Four with the University of Kentucky. That postseason appearance is still the last one for the three-year Phoe…
April 05 09:07 AM
Presenting the seventh annual list of role players, journeymen and castoffs thriving in unexpected circumstances around the NBA.
Source: Dirk Nowitzki has ankle surgery, will miss Mavericks’ final games – via sportsday.dallasnews.com
April 05 10:38 AM
ORLANDO — Dirk Nowitzki will miss the final three games of the Mavericks’ season after undergoing minor surgery on his left ankle, according to a…
Best, worst deals of likely next Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak – via charlotteobserver.com
April 04 06:10 PM
For likely Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak with the Los Angeles Lakers, forward Pau Gasol’s acquisition was a coup. But some other moves, like signing big man Timofey Mozgov flopped.
Why a Heat-Cavs, LeBron James-Dwyane Wade playoff series is a step closer to reality – via miamiherald.com
April 06 12:45 AM
The Miami Heat extended its lead in the race for the No. 6 seed Thursday when Bucks were upset at home by the Nets and the Wizards blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter on the road at Cleveland.
Jeff Green to start for Cavaliers in playoffs; Cedi Osman in for Jose Calderon against Wizards – via cleveland.com
April 05 06:33 PM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jeff Green is in the Cavaliers’ starting lineup not only tonight against the Wizards, but for the rest of the season and the playoffs, coach Tyronn Lue said. Lue also said rookie Cedi Osman would start tonight…
LeBron will leave Cavs, but is he coming to Philly? – via nj.com
April 05 04:12 PM
In mid-August of 2017, veteran NBA writer Chris Sheridan tweeted that this will be LeBron James’ final season with the Cavaliers. Sheridan has been correct before on predicting James’ move to Miami and his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in this column he gives a further explanation why we are seeing the end of an era.
Diamonds are forever for the Warriors’ Klay Thompson and his… – via theathletic.com
April 05 06:47 PM
In 2003, he was an All-Star. A 13-year-old budding prodigy because of his skill and natural feel for…
Sources: In wake of Kyrie Irving surgery, Celtics to sign guard Jonathan Gibson for rest of season – via sports.yahoo.com
April 05 05:45 PM
In the wake of losing All-Star Kyrie Irving to a second knee surgery, the Boston Celtics plan to sign point guard Jonathan Gibson for the remainder of the season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Irving will undergo surgery on his left knee Saturday and is expected to miss four to five months, the
Meet the under-the-radar Raptor who may be the key to Toronto’s success – via sports.yahoo.com
April 05 05:20 PM
Fred VanVleet has become an ideal complement to DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry in the season’s biggest moments.
