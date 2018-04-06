Trending stories: Kyrie Irving injury, Damian Lillard, LeBron James and more

Best, worst deals of likely next Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak – via charlotteobserver.com April 04 06:10 PM For likely Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak with the Los Angeles Lakers, forward Pau Gasol’s acquisition was a coup. But some other moves, like signing big man Timofey Mozgov flopped. Shares

Why a Heat-Cavs, LeBron James-Dwyane Wade playoff series is a step closer to reality – via miamiherald.com April 06 12:45 AM The Miami Heat extended its lead in the race for the No. 6 seed Thursday when Bucks were upset at home by the Nets and the Wizards blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter on the road at Cleveland.

Kyrie Irving's season-ending surgery impacts Celtics for this season — and beyond – via washingtonpost.com April 05 06:56 PM The star's second knee surgery in two weeks will knock him out for the rest of the regular season and playoffs, dealing a blow to Boston's hopes of a deep playoff run and at least raising the question of whether he's a long-term fit in Boston.

Jeff Green to start for Cavaliers in playoffs; Cedi Osman in for Jose Calderon against Wizards – via cleveland.com April 05 06:33 PM CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jeff Green is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup not only tonight against the Wizards, but for the rest of the season and the playoffs, coach Tyronn Lue said. Lue also said rookie Cedi Osman would start tonight…

LeBron will leave Cavs, but is he coming to Philly? – via nj.com April 05 04:12 PM In mid-August of 2017, veteran NBA writer Chris Sheridan tweeted that this will be LeBron James' final season with the Cavaliers. Sheridan has been correct before on predicting James' move to Miami and his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in this column he gives a further explanation why we are seeing the end of an era.

Sources: In wake of Kyrie Irving surgery, Celtics to sign guard Jonathan Gibson for rest of season – via sports.yahoo.com April 05 05:45 PM In the wake of losing All-Star Kyrie Irving to a second knee surgery, the Boston Celtics plan to sign point guard Jonathan Gibson for the remainder of the season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Irving will undergo surgery on his left knee Saturday and is expected to miss four to five months, the