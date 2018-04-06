Trending stories: Kyrie Irving injury, Damian Lillard, LeBron James and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 05 01:06 PM
Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving won’t return this season after having surgery on his left knee, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

April 05 02:41 PM
LeBron James says he has absolutely no problem with a woman coaching in the NBA, saying, “If you know the game, then everybody is accepting of that.”

April 05 11:08 AM
How Portland fell in love with Damian Lillard in the age of NBA superteams.

Devin Booker aims to rise with Suns – via theundefeated.com

April 05 11:02 AM
Three years ago, Devin Booker played in the Final Four with the University of Kentucky. That postseason appearance is still the last one for the three-year Phoe…

April 05 09:07 AM
Presenting the seventh annual list of role players, journeymen and castoffs thriving in unexpected circumstances around the NBA.

April 05 10:38 AM
ORLANDO — Dirk Nowitzki will miss the final three games of the Mavericks’ season after undergoing minor surgery on his left ankle, according to a…

April 04 06:10 PM
For likely Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak with the Los Angeles Lakers, forward Pau Gasol’s acquisition was a coup. But some other moves, like signing big man Timofey Mozgov flopped.

April 06 12:45 AM
The Miami Heat extended its lead in the race for the No. 6 seed Thursday when Bucks were upset at home by the Nets and the Wizards blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter on the road at Cleveland.

April 05 06:56 PM
The star’s second knee surgery in two weeks will knock him out for the rest of the regular season and playoffs, dealing a blow to Boston’s hopes of a deep playoff run and at least raising the question of whether he’s a long-term fit in Boston.

April 05 06:33 PM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jeff Green is in the Cavaliers’ starting lineup not only tonight against the Wizards, but for the rest of the season and the playoffs, coach Tyronn Lue said. Lue also said rookie Cedi Osman would start tonight…

April 05 04:12 PM
In mid-August of 2017, veteran NBA writer Chris Sheridan tweeted that this will be LeBron James’ final season with the Cavaliers. Sheridan has been correct before on predicting James’ move to Miami and his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in this column he gives a further explanation why we are seeing the end of an era.

April 05 06:47 PM
In 2003, he was an All-Star. A 13-year-old budding prodigy because of his skill and natural feel for…

April 05 05:45 PM
In the wake of losing All-Star Kyrie Irving to a second knee surgery, the Boston Celtics plan to sign point guard Jonathan Gibson for the remainder of the season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Irving will undergo surgery on his left knee Saturday and is expected to miss four to five months, the

April 05 05:20 PM
Fred VanVleet has become an ideal complement to DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry in the season’s biggest moments.

April 05 02:36 PM
The Celtics’ hopes of getting their All-Star point guard back in the lineup in time for a deep postseason run reportedly went up in smoke on Thursday.

