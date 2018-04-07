Where LeBron James has already surpassed Michael Jordan

LeBron James recently referenced the people who compare him to Michael Jordan. They are two of the best basketball players of all-time.

LeBron James left the locker room wearing a hoodie from Justin Timberlake's current concert tour. When LeBron called JT "a goat," someone asked him, "What about Michael?" LeBron's response: "There's a lot of talk about ranking who is better than Michael around here these days" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 4, 2018

James is a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP and has a ways to go before he catches Jordan, a six-time NBA champion. While he just needs one more nod as the Most Valuable Player to have as many as Jordan, many will point to the league titles.

But there are various other ways that James has already overcome Jordan. So we looked at a few of the highlights below.

More All-NBA 1st Team selections

James surpassed Jordan for All-NBA 1st Team selections (11 to 10) last season. He has made the honor every season since 2008 and also received it in 2006. Due to his long reign, other fantastic players like Carmelo Anthony have never received a nod.

More All-NBA selections

James, who has 13 selections, also beat Jordan for most overall All-NBAs last season. MJ made an All-NBA squad his rookie season, though, while LBJ first accomplished that as a sophomore.

More consecutive games in double digits

Last month, James reached 867 consecutive games with at least 10 points scored. The streak began in January 2007. The active player with the next-longest streak is James Harden, who has 261.

More rebounds and assists in the regular season

While he has not appeared in as many games, James has more rebounds (8,404) than Jordan (6,672) in his career. James also has more assists (8,195) than Jordan (5,633). He will soon pass Jordan for blocks considering he’s just five away.

More points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals In playoffs

James has played more postseason games (217) than Jordan (179) which has helped him in this regard. However, James has averaged more rebounds and assists per game than Jordan in the playoffs. James has also averaged more blocks per game and just slightly fewer steals per game (2.1 compared to 1.8) than Jordan in the postseason.

More triple-doubles

Last night was LeBron's 4th 40-point triple-double, passing MJ's career total https://t.co/eQfPF16Qky pic.twitter.com/AimCjFJPpm — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) April 3, 2017

It was harder for Jordan to record as many assists than James because he was more of a shoot-first player. James is also bigger than Jordan, which helped with rebounds.

More Finals appearances

James arguably had an easier path to the NBA Finals because the Eastern Conference has been weaker during his era than Jordan. Also, Jordan was undefeated during his championship appearances – which is not a feat James was able to accomplish. That said, making his way to the Finals no less than eight times, including the last seven, is still a feat.

More playoff series won

Even though Jordan was undefeated in the NBA championship, he has lost in the first round. This is something that James has (thus far) never done. He has not lost a series in the Eastern Conference postseason since 2010, which is a ridiculously impressive achievement. James has won 30 series so far, one more than MJ, and he may add a few more in the next weeks.

More regular season Win Shares

Blog: LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan on All-Time Win Shares List https://t.co/qy45D3iJZm — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 13, 2018

Jordan finished his career with 214.0 career Win Shares, which LeBron surpassed earlier this season. He’s currently at 219.0. Jordan has slightly better Win Shares per 48 minutes (.250) than James (.238) – but the pace is fairly similar.

More playoff Win Shares

Even though there is still plenty of time left in his career, James already has the No. 1 overall spot with 45.8 Win Shares in the postseason. Jordan is in the No. 2 spot with 39.8 Win Shares. James has nearly double the postseason Win Shares of Dirk Nowitzki (23.1), who has the next most among active players in the league.

More Olympic medals

Kyrie Irving joins MJ, Scottie Pippen, & LeBron as the only players to win Olympic gold as a reigning NBA champion. pic.twitter.com/X0sXbBu5eZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 22, 2016

Jordan was unbeaten in the Olympics with Team USA but James has more medals than MJ counting his bronze in Athens 2004.