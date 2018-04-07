USA Today Sports

NBA podcasts du jour: Kyrie Irving injury, Donovan Mitchell and more

Podcasts

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

April 07 12:26 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (53-25) vs. Chicago Bulls (27-51) 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.

After a blowout loss at the hands to the Raptors, the Celtics got worse news, that Kyrie Irving isn’t coming back this year. With four games to go until the playoffs, it’s all about rest and rotations. Who’s in and who’s out? Brad Stevens won’t have a wide variety of choices, but we’ll discuss them tonight …

April 06 05:25 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks answer listener-submitted questions about the 2018 NBA draft. Topics include: draft stock rising in the NCAA tournament, this year’s Donovan Mitchell, the safest pick in the draft, Deandre Ayton versus unicorns, and the Knicks’ rebuilding plan.
April 06 03:27 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver take of stock of the NBA through the chaotic final week of the season. First (2:00): an update on the Wizards and whether they are worth allocating internet to, and other lessons from Thursday in Cleveland. Then they discuss the Kyrie Irving injury in Boston (10:00), its implications for the playoffs, and how it changes Boston’s future …

