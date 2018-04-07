NBA podcasts du jour: Kyrie Irving injury, Donovan Mitchell and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
POST GAME: CELTICS vs. Bulls | Apr. 6 | Kyrie Irving | Lauri Markkanen from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (53-25) vs. Chicago Bulls (27-51) 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.
After a blowout loss at the hands to the Raptors, the Celtics got worse news, that Kyrie Irving isn’t coming back this year. With four games to go until the playoffs, it’s all about rest and rotations. Who’s in and who’s out? Brad Stevens won’t have a wide variety of choices, but we’ll discuss them tonight …
Comments