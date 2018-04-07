Jrue Holiday says Rajon Rondo can become head coach, general manager

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday had some interesting comments about his teammate Rajon Rondo during a recent podcast appearance.

When speaking with Rahul Lal, Holiday talked about how Rondo has the experience in the NBA championship to help the Pelicans in the postseason. He also said that Rondo, who he knew was going to sign with New Orleans, helped him make his decision to return to the team.

When asked if Rondo belongs in the Basketball Hall of Fame, Holiday gave an interesting answer about his teammate (via Hard in the Paint):

“In my opinion, yes. He is a coach and a GM. He’d be very similar to Doc Rivers.”

As a floor general, head coach Alvin Gentry has called him “one of the smartest players” he has ever seen. Dwane Casey, coach of the Toronto Raptors, has compared his knowledge to a computer.

Rondo has an eye for breaking down film, which is something he has done since he was 14 years old. Young players, including Bulls forward Bobby Portis, have enjoyed playing with the league veteran when he takes a mentor role.

Rajon Rondo still breaks down film of #Pelicans for 2 hours a night while injured. He still has eyes on coaching after he retires. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) November 5, 2017

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor recently said that Rondo “almost certainly” will go into coaching after his playing career. But he was unsure if Rondo would make an immediate leap like Jason Kidd.

He echoed these sentiments, too, in an interview with Shams Charania (via The Vertical):

“Absolutely I’ll coach. Whether it’s chess or Connect Four, if it’s a strategy game, especially if it’s the playoffs, that’s what I love the most. You have to counter. Each game is different, and that’s when the coaching style really comes into play, in the playoffs.”

He has said he has been preparing for the role since he left the Boston Celtics, studying everything from the way they move to how players gravitate towards specific coaches.

The point guard has also told The Chicago Tribune that he does not want to be an assistant coach before becoming a head coach. Rondo will get a chance to coach in The Basketball Tournament this summer, which is a competition that will pay the winner $2 million.

Fred Hoiberg: Rajon Rondo has been “unbelievable” and will make a “terrific” coach when he retires.https://t.co/W14X5FfyDD pic.twitter.com/79sMYpuZQl — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) April 18, 2017