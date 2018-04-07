Trending stories: Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, Elgin Baylor and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How Dwyane Wade ended up back where he belongs – via sbnation.com
April 04 10:02 AM
The Heat legend opens up on the forces that brought him back to his adopted home.
Shares
Lowe’s 10 things, including up-and-coming NBA stars – via espn.com
April 06 09:16 AM
This week’s highlights include an all-time great passer, an unreal defender and young players trying new things.
Shares
The Soul of Basketball – via ianthomsen.com
April 06 11:02 AM
From the time he was 16, LeBron James was meant to be his generation’s version of Michael Jordan, both on and off the court. The desire to mold him in Jordan’s image at so young an age – before…
Shares
Butler (knee) returning for Timberwolves on Fri. – via espn.com
April 06 09:58 PM
Jimmy Butler makes his return from a meniscus tear for the Timberwolves on Friday against the Lakers. Butler missed 17 games, and the Timberwolves fell to eighth in the Western Conference standings.
Shares
Warriors injury report: Andre Iguodala probable vs Pelicans – via mercurynews.com
April 06 09:02 PM
OAKLAND – Warriors forward Andre Iguodala and guard Nick Young are listed as probable for Saturday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced Friday evening.
Shares
Lakers unveil Elgin Baylor statue at Staples – via espn.com
April 07 12:06 AM
The Lakers immortalized Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor, unveiling a bronze statue of Baylor in the Star Plaza of the Staples Center on Friday night.
Shares
76ers hold off LeBron James, Cavaliers 132-130 to move into third seed in East – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 06 11:12 PM
Both LeBron James and Ben Simmons had triple-doubles.
Shares
NBA Playoff Picture: Where Denver is lurking to play knockout in the West – via sports.yahoo.com
April 06 04:42 PM
Just one loss separates the ninth seed from four teams now in Western Conference playoff position.
Shares
Sources: Damian Lillard expected to return from ankle sprain Saturday against Spurs – via sports.yahoo.com
April 06 05:24 PM
Damian Lillard injured his left ankle Tuesday night. Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard is expected to return from a left ankle sprain Saturday night against the Spurs in San Antonio, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Lillard suffered the injury in Tuesday’s road loss in Dallas and
Shares
Jimmy Butler returning for Timberwolves against Lakers tonight – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 06 04:35 PM
Minnesota trying to get into playoffs
Shares
Report: Six to eight NBA teams expected to change coaches this offseason – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 06 03:35 PM
Suns, Grizzlies, Bucks and…?
Shares
Dwyane Wade says Heat-Cavs series would be a ‘David vs. Goliath’ situation – via miamiherald.com
April 06 02:47 PM
So, what would it be like for Wade to face LeBron James in the playoffs? Would it be the ultimate test of their friendship?
Shares
NBA Playoff Picture: Where everyone in the East wants the Celtics – via sports.yahoo.com
April 06 02:17 PM
Just one loss separates the final three teams jockeying for playoff position in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
Comments