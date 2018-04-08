Nets offered more money to Omri Casspi before he signed with Warriors

After the Golden State Warriors cut Omri Casspi, we learned he was offered more money to play with the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason.

Very harsh numbers game catches up to Omri Casspi, who league sources say turned down more lucrative interest last summer from Brooklyn to go for a ring on a minimum deal in Golden State, only to be forced out when the Warriors had to manufacture a roster spot by Sunday for Cook — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 8, 2018

Casspi, 29, has played in 552 regular season games, but has never appeared in the postseason. With an eye for the playoffs, he opted to sign with the Warriors despite reportedly receiving a bigger offer from the Nets.

One recent report speculated that the 29-year-old could sign with Brooklyn this offseason (via Nets Daily):

“He certainly could have fit neatly into the Nets system and culture … the Nets do have another veteran forward who they like in Dante Cunningham and DeMarre Carroll has played his best ball in years, if not ever. Then, again, they went into this season with additional bigs in Trevor Booker and Tyler Zeller.”

Before he was cut by the Warriors, he averaged 1.09 points per possession this season. He was shooting 120-of-207 (58.0 percent), which ranked in the Top 10 among forwards with at least 200 field goal attempts.

Casspi thrived in the transition offense for Golden State, averaging 1.39 PPP. Only two guards (minimum: 50 possessions) had been more efficient, per Synergy Sports. The Nets currently rank last overall in efficiency when they have run a transition offense.

He was especially effective in transition on the left wing, shooting 14-of-17 (82.4 percent) so far this season. That was the best in the league among those with as many opportunities.

Kevin Durant with an amazing pass in transition to set up Omri Casspi. pic.twitter.com/KL5egH2mlC — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) December 25, 2017

The 6-foot-9 wing has been an effective spot-up shooter during his career as well. He was 7-for-13 (53.8 percent) on his no-dribble jump shot when he was spotting up, averaging 1.61 PPP. This ranked No. 3 overall in the NBA.

Chris Fleming, an assistant coach for the Nets, was the head coach of the German Men’s National Basketball team and has faced Casspi during their international competition.

Casspi played alongside Brooklyn big man Quincy Acy on the Sacramento Kings. The Israeli-born wing was 6-for-7 (85.7 percent) after passes from Acy during the 2015-16 season. He has also played with Nik Stauskas, who the Nets acquired earlier this season. Zeller was teammates with Casspi when they were both on the Cavaliers in 2012-13.