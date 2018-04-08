Trending stories: Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, tanking and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 07 11:33 AM
Klay Thompson got his dog, Rocco, after he was drafted by the Warriors. Since then, Rocco has been more than a friend — he’s also been his support system.

April 07 12:58 PM
So, are congratulations in order for the brothers?

April 05 11:08 AM
How Portland fell in love with Damian Lillard in the age of NBA superteams.

April 08 12:57 AM
Quinn Cook has gained the trust and confidence of his teammates and coaches.

April 04 12:05 PM
The Toronto Raptors have quietly climbed to the top of the Eastern Conference. Dive into the team culture that developed to get them there.

April 07 01:37 PM
Teams are sitting their better players in an effort to increase their chances of losing, and ex-Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy is among those who are appalled by the practice.

April 07 10:39 AM
Cleveland.com Cavs writer Joe Vardon answers fans’ questions.

April 07 09:41 AM
Philadelphia not only extended its winning streak to 13 games on Friday night, but served notice that it can be a playoff contender in the East.

April 07 09:47 AM
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek knows Frank Ntilikina needs to get stronger next season. But his physical growth already has started. Hornacek revealed the skinny 6-foot-5, 19-year-old Frenchman has put…

