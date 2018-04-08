Trending stories: Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, tanking and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Klay and Rocco: An inside look at the NBA superstar and his dog – via mercurynews.com
April 07 11:33 AM
Klay Thompson got his dog, Rocco, after he was drafted by the Warriors. Since then, Rocco has been more than a friend — he’s also been his support system.
Shares
Brothers Marcus, Markieff Morris ejected from games on same night – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 07 12:58 PM
So, are congratulations in order for the brothers?
Shares
Damian Lillard, Portland, and a bond that means more than basketball – via sbnation.com
April 05 11:08 AM
How Portland fell in love with Damian Lillard in the age of NBA superteams.
Shares
Draymond Green says Warriors are comfortable with Quinn Cook as their starting point guard – via mercurynews.com
April 08 12:57 AM
Quinn Cook has gained the trust and confidence of his teammates and coaches.
Shares
How the Raptors rose to top of the East – ESPN Video – via espn.com
April 04 12:05 PM
The Toronto Raptors have quietly climbed to the top of the Eastern Conference. Dive into the team culture that developed to get them there.
Shares
A look at the NBA’s tanking problem – via newsday.com
April 07 01:37 PM
Teams are sitting their better players in an effort to increase their chances of losing, and ex-Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy is among those who are appalled by the practice.
Shares
Why isn’t Tyronn Lue criticized like David Blatt?: ‘Hey, Joe!’ – via cleveland.com
April 07 10:39 AM
Cleveland.com Cavs writer Joe Vardon answers fans’ questions.
Shares
By outdueling LeBron James and the Cavaliers, the 76ers announced their arrival with authority – via washingtonpost.com
April 07 09:41 AM
Philadelphia not only extended its winning streak to 13 games on Friday night, but served notice that it can be a playoff contender in the East.
Shares
Frank Ntilikina’s strength training starting to pay dividends – via nypost.com
April 07 09:47 AM
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek knows Frank Ntilikina needs to get stronger next season. But his physical growth already has started. Hornacek revealed the skinny 6-foot-5, 19-year-old Frenchman has put…
Comments