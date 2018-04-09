USA Today Sports

NBA podcasts du jour: Shaquille O'Neal, Luka Doncic and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

April 09 07:18 AM
Shaquille O’Neal opens the show this week by calling out the Hall of Fame committee for not letting Chris Webber into the Hall again this year, which sparks a spirited debate about what constitutes a Hall of Famer. We also dive into why Shaq remains unimpressed with Karl Anthony Towns, Shaq’s $70,000 trip to Walmart, cleaning his glasses with “H2O molecules”, and nonsense songs about Easter and Shaqtin a Fool …
April 09 05:10 AM

Keith Pompey says no one envisioned the 76ers winning 50 games at the start of the regular season. The team had too many unknowns.

April 09 03:26 AM
Mina Kimes joins The Woj Pod to discuss her newly released and remarkable ESPN The Magazine story on European teenage basketball sensation Luka Doncic, who could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Mina talks about her time reporting the story on Doncic in Spain, including her conversations with NBA stars Goran Dragic and Kristaps Porzingis about him. Mina and Woj go in-depth on a teenage prodigy still largely shrouded in mystery to NBA fans.
April 08 11:42 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd takes a look at the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics with John Karalis of Locked On Celtics, the Nuggets' push for the playoffs with Adam Mares of Locked On Nuggets (11:23), and lastly, talks about the Pelicans and the new look Nikola Mirotic with Jake Madison of Locked On Pelicans (18:31).
April 08 11:26 PM
In this episode, Cole Zwicker joins Sam for his weekly appearance on the podcast, where the two chat about the 2017 NBA Draft Class. In detail, they break down the entire class’s performance in their rookie seasons, discussing whether or not each player exceeded expectations, lived up to them, or has work to do as a sophomore to get to the level they need …
April 08 04:28 PM

Boston Celtics (54-25) vs. Atlanta Hawks (23-57) 1 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.

An abreviated afternoon post-game show with Bobby Manning after Celtics-Hawks, another tune-up and rest day for Boston, with just three games remaining until the playoffs. Marcus Morris sits, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum return for a 1 p.m. tip-off. Guerschon Yabusele’s out with a knee injury …

