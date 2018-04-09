NBA podcasts du jour: Shaquille O'Neal, Luka Doncic and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Shaquille O’Neal talks about Chris Webber’s snub from the Hall of Fame, why he’s not impressed by Karl Anthony Towns, plus Detective Shaq and Borderline – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 149
Keith Pompey says no one envisioned the 76ers winning 50 games at the start of the regular season. The team had too many unknowns.
Mina Kimes on Euro prodigy Luka Doncic – via espn.com
LOCKED ON NBA – April 9 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Celtics, Nuggets, Pelicans from Locked on NBA
POST GAME: CELTICS vs. Hawks | Apr. 8 | Kyrie Irving | Taurean Prince from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
