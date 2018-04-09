JJ Redick gave team presentation asking if we're living in a simulation

Philadelphia 76ers veteran JJ Redick spoke on his podcast about how his team’s players have bonded and gotten to know each other. One way, surprisingly, is by giving PowerPoint presentations on the topic of their choice.

He mentioned that Ben Simmons recently educated his teammates via PowerPoint about his home country of Australia. Head coach Brett Brown started this team breakfast tradition a few years ago. According to Redick, the topics have been wide-ranging.

Jahlil Okafor gave a presentation on why NCAA players should be paid. Another unnamed player spoke about why marijuana should be legal. TJ McConnell discussed coffee. Amir Johnson highlighted tattoo culture. Justin Anderson focused on the history of hip-hop.

But the 33-year-old chose a more peculiar topic when it was his turn (via The Ringer):

“Mine was: Are we living in a simulation? … It was interesting because I didn’t know how they would react. The questions that I got were, like, high-level … There was some existential stuff. Like, if the simulation theory is true, does that mean God does not exist? Can simulation theory and God co-exist?”

Redick said the presentations last between 20 minutes and 45 minutes. He recalled his own twist where we are all living in a simulation because Donald Trump was elected President of the United States.

While his trainer wanted him to present on emotional intelligence and group dynamics, the other leading option was to discuss tacos.

According to a report from James Herbert, though, it’s fairly common for players to present an unusual topic. For example, Robert Covington reportedly brought in a pet snake for his and Nik Stauskas dialed in on unidentified flying objects.

Apparently Robert Covington is a fan of snakes?! #NBADLAlums pic.twitter.com/6BOIBYPQ0y — Chris Reichert (@Chris_Reichert) February 20, 2015