Trending stories: Mitch Kupchak, Klay Thompson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Hornets reach GM deal with Kupchak – via espn.com
April 08 05:08 PM
Mitch Kupchak, who led the Lakers to four titles, has agreed to a deal to become President and General Manager of the Hornets, league sources told ESPN.
Shares
A hot Klay Thompson sighting as Warriors beat the Suns and… – via theathletic.com
April 09 02:57 AM
Klay Thompson had a big first quarter en route to just his third 30-point game of the season in the Warriors’ win in Phoenix.
Shares
Sources: Warriors agree to multiyear deal with Quinn Cook – via sports.yahoo.com
April 08 03:15 PM
Guard Quinn Cook will sign a multiyear deal with the Warriors before the playoffs.
Shares
Jordan Brand Classic Practice Notes – via nbadraft.net
April 08 09:26 PM
Specializing in drafts with top players on the NBA horizon, player profiles, scouting reports, rankings and prospective international recruits.
Shares
Who deserves MVP, Rookie of Year? Heat coach, players reveal picks for top awards – via miamiherald.com
April 08 03:58 PM
With two home games left in the regular season before the playoffs, we asked nine Miami Heat players and coach Erik Spoelstra on Sunday for their opinions on the league’s MVP, Most Improved, Rookie and Coach of the Year awards.
Shares
How the Heat can help its overworked video department with a win Monday over OKC – via miamiherald.com
April 08 04:58 PM
With a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder (46-34) on Monday, the Heat (43-37) can clinch the Southeast Division title, eliminating the possibility of having to play top-seeded Toronto in Round 1.
Shares
Damian Lillard, Portland, and a bond that means more than basketball – via sbnation.com
April 05 11:08 AM
How Portland fell in love with Damian Lillard in the age of NBA superteams.
Shares
LeBron James says ‘family, winning’ will make up his mind on free agency – via cleveland.com
April 08 04:16 PM
LeBron James says ‘family, winning’ will make up his mind on free agency.
Shares
Spurs with more of a playoff intensity? – via nbcsports.com
April 08 12:00 PM
Was Saturday’s Blazers-Spurs game a preview of what’s to come in the playoffs? Dwight Jaynes seems to think so.
Shares
NBA playoff race: Everyone in the West race controls their own destiny – via sbnation.com
April 08 09:18 AM
We have maximum chaos with four days to go.
Shares
Sunday Basketball Notes: A knee expert explains Kyrie Irving’s status, and what could come next – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
April 07 04:38 PM
The Celtics are banking on Irving being their point guard into the next decade.
Shares
Trail Blazers have gone from comfort to concern as season nears finish line – via nbcsports.com
April 08 10:54 AM
A losing streak has threatened the three seed and home court advantage in the playoffs, but CJ McCollum and the Blazers are not reaching for panic button.
Comments