NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard's trade value, Kevin Pritchard and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

April 10 04:36 AM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week is Nick Wright, the co-host of First Things First on FS1. Mannix and Wright take a deep dive into the state of the Cavs, LeBron James’s future, Kawhi Leonard’s trade value and what kind of season it’
April 10 03:02 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver talk NBA Awards. They begin by revisiting their MVP discussion, including a question on how good the Rockets would be with LeBron instead of Harden, and the rest of their picks for this year’s top five. Then they move to Rookie of the Year (14:00), whether Ben Simmons claiming he hasn’t noticed another rookie is a good look, why Donovan Mitchell’s candidacy is being dismissed too casually, and what Simmons’ ceiling really is …
April 10 01:00 AM
April 09 10:20 PM
Cassidy Hubbarth, Chiney Ogwumike, Ohm Youngmisuk and Ramona Shelburne parse out the cases for Rookie of the Year (1:25), the conversations about who is the MVP (19:40) and LeBron’s marathon season (32:10).
April 09 06:59 PM
Indiana Pacers President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, admits he’s surprised by the team’s 49 win season, but not as surprised as he was when Paul George asked to be traded! Kevin runs down the events immediately following Paul George’s request, how a powerful play from the Pacers’ players themselves affected the trade outcome, wha ……

Episode 77: Best Of 2017-2018 – via uninterrupted.com

April 09 05:02 PM

With the 2017-18 NBA regular season coming to an end this week, we thought we would take a look back at the season that was, podcast style. Although it was hard to narrow it down to just our top 5, we took a stab at it and pulled our favorite moments from the podcast over the last season, that we have all grown to love. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this ‘Best Of’ episode of Road Trippin’!

April 09 04:38 PM
Chase and Chris broke down the Wizards’ recent woes and how John Wall and Bradley Beal have a responsibility entering the playoffs. Plus, what the Wizards’ playoff rotation will look like and Chase offers a stat-based theory on why they have lost so often to bad teams.
April 09 03:08 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez is joined by Juliet Litman to discuss the matchups to watch for in the looming playoffs (2:57). Then, Kevin O’Connor comes on to evaluate the impact of players out with injury and returning from injury (26:12). Finally, Jonathan Tjarks and Danny Chau join to name the biggest surprises and disappointments of the season (49:17) and are quizzed on current scoring streaks in the NBA (58:29).
