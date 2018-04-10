NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard's trade value, Kevin Pritchard and more

April 09 05:02 PM

With the 2017-18 NBA regular season coming to an end this week, we thought we would take a look back at the season that was, podcast style. Although it was hard to narrow it down to just our top 5, we took a stab at it and pulled our favorite moments from the podcast over the last season, that we have all grown to love. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this ‘Best Of’ episode of Road Trippin’!

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …