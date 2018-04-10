NBA sneakers of the night: LeBron sends message in NY and more

Last night, LeBron James had a special message on the back of his sneakers during his last trip to Madison Square Garden. James, who’s posted photos on his social media with “King of New York” captions, wore a LeBron 15 with “I’m King” on the back. In the 305, the Heat wore their vibrant Miami Vice jeresys and Dwyane Wade, Hassan Whiteside and Wayne Ellington made sure to match down to their kicks.

Michael Beasley wore a pair of LeBron 15s as the Knicks hosted the Cavs, Shabazz Muhammad rocked the Off-White Hyperdunks and Damian Lillard kept it simple with a grey Dame 4. Pistons guard Langston Galloway wore his Q4 495 Lo and Stanley Johnson took the Kyrie 3 to the court.

Check out some of yesterday’s hottest kicks from around the league.

LeBron James : Nike LeBron 15

Fit for a King, LeBron sent a message with his LeBron 15 without saying a word last night in New York. En route to a 26-point and 11-assist performance, James and the Cavs got their 50th win after defeating the Knicks.

Dwyane Wade : Way of Wade 4

To compliment the Heat’s Miami Vice jerseys, Dwyane Wade wore these pink Way of Wade 4s yesterday at the American Airlines Arena.

Hassan Whiteside : LeBron 12

Hassan Whiteside brought out a custom LeBron 12 with a pink swoosh and baby blue accents.

Wayne Ellington : Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PE

Wayne Ellington wore this Kobe A.D. Mid PE with pink laces against the Thunder.

Michael Beasley : Nike LeBron 15 “Fruity Pebbles”

Some NBA atheltes are not too fond of wearing opponents’ signature shoes when they play each other, but not Michael Beasley. With LeBron and Co. in town, B-Easy wore the “Fruity Pebbles” LeBron 15 last night at The Garden.

Shabazz Muhammad : Nike Off-White Hyperdunk

Shabazz Muhammed ditched the Three Stripes and is all about the Swoosh now. He hooped in the Off-White Hyperdunk as the Bucks defeated the Magic, 102-86.

Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4

Dame DOLLA put up 25 points against the Nuggets in the Dame 4.

Paul George : Nike PG2 PE

Paul George took this peach PG2 PE to the hardwood in the 305 as the Thunder got the W over the Heat.

Langston Galloway : Q4 495 Lo

Langston Galloway, one of Q4’s endorsees, wore this Q4 495 Lo yesterday in Motown.

Stanley Johnson : Nike Kyrie 3 “Bruce Lee”

Stanley Johnson is known for wearing Kyrie Irving’s second and third signature sneakers throughout the season. Johnson rocked the iconic “Bruce Lee” colorway of the Kyrie 3.

