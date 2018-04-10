CJ McCollum led NBA in total distance ran for third consecutive season

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum will finish the season with over 215 miles covered on the court, which leads the NBA once again. This is the third consecutive season that McCollum has led the league in total distance ran.

CJ McCollum will finish this season leading the league in total distance ran. He's done this in three straight seasons. 2017-18: 215.3 miles

2016-17: 208.4 miles

2015-16: 207.4 miles pic.twitter.com/FfwkeSsbrA — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 10, 2018

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday is No. 2 overall with 211 miles and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is next with 200. McCollum ran 208 miles last season and 207 miles the year before as well.

Before that, his teammate Damian Lillard traveled the most distance on the court. During the 2013-14 season, Nicolas Batum (who played for Portland at the time) led the league. This makes it seem likely a product of the Trail Blazers system and the way head coach Terry Stotts uses his players.

Someone on his squad has led the league in most miles ran on the court every year for the past five seasons.

C.J. McCollum has covered 9.3 more miles than any other NBA player this season. Still has three reg. season games to climb the leaderboard. pic.twitter.com/BgEqeAtxyI — Josh Planos (@JPlanos) April 7, 2017

McCollum, 26, covered more miles on offense (121.3) this year than any other player in the league since the stat was first tracked on NBA.com. For perspective, that’s 1.52 miles per game — just on offense. He added another 1.17 miles per game on the defensive end.

He was also moving fast, too, running an average speed of nearly five miles per hour on offense.

Perhaps what’s most surprising, though, is that the Trail Blazers ranked last overall in fastbreak points per game (8.1) this season. No team has run a transition offense less often (10.2 percent frequency) than Portland. While McCollum is running, the rest of the team is not following his lead.

CJ McCollum is just Brandon Roy at 1.5x speed — Dane Carbaugh (@danecarbaugh) March 24, 2018