Trending stories: Kendrick Perkins, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 09 08:39 AM

April 09 11:30 AM
Pat Riley said he felt ‘tremendous anger’ when LeBron James left the Heat and revealed more about his experiences with James in a new book.

April 09 09:55 AM
After 13 years of paying his NBA dues, David Fizdale finally got his opportunity to be a head coach with the Memphis Grizzlies on May 29, 2016. Fizdale had ofte…

The Celtics are a year away, again – via sbnation.com

April 09 09:32 AM
Kyrie Irving’s injury limits their chances, but the future is bright in Boston.

April 09 10:02 AM
There’s more than one way to rebuild in the NBA. While we heap praise on the 76ers, don’t forget the rise of other teams in the last five years.

April 10 03:01 AM
Everything will be on the line Wednesday vs. the Nuggets in Game 82.

April 10 12:11 AM
The Heat had an epic fourth quarter meltdown Monday against a hungry OKC team. If Miami wins Wednesday it clinches at least the No. 7 seed and the Southeast Division title regardless of what the Wizards or Bucks do.

April 09 11:37 PM
The Bulls won by losing as they moved into sole possession of seventh place in the NBA’s draft lottery standings with their loss Monday night to the Nets.

April 08 06:08 PM
Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson praised Elgin Baylor for doing what he, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant couldn’t.

April 09 05:00 PM
The Sacramento Kings have announced plans to relocate the Reno Bighorns to Stockton, CA, 45 minutes south of the King offices according to…

April 09 09:14 PM
If the Cavaliers need to scowl at someone during the playoffs, they just picked up one of the best.

April 09 05:05 PM
As the Blazers’ star shooting guard has struggled with missed shots and turnovers durign the season’s stretch run, he relies on his database of shot charts to pull him out of it.

April 09 08:23 PM
The Cavs will sign Kendrick Perkins to take their 15th and final roster spot.

April 09 07:47 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that controlling owner Robert Pera has sent formal notice to the NBA that he will retain his controlling interest in the team in connection with the “buy-sell” process.

April 09 07:03 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t the most heralded of Kentucky’s incoming freshman this past season, but after a season in which he was named MVP of the SEC tournament, the guard is entering the NBA draft.

