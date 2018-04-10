Trending stories: Kendrick Perkins, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and more

The Process worked. So did other NBA rebuilding projects – via sbnation.com April 09 10:02 AM There’s more than one way to rebuild in the NBA. While we heap praise on the 76ers, don’t forget the rise of other teams in the last five years. Shares

Who does Heat want in playoffs? 'It doesn't matter… whoever we play, we play, man.' – via miamiherald.com April 10 12:11 AM The Heat had an epic fourth quarter meltdown Monday against a hungry OKC team. If Miami wins Wednesday it clinches at least the No. 7 seed and the Southeast Division title regardless of what the Wizards or Bucks do.

Bulls move into 7th in draft lottery standings with 114-105 loss to Nets – via chicagotribune.com April 09 11:37 PM The Bulls won by losing as they moved into sole possession of seventh place in the NBA's draft lottery standings with their loss Monday night to the Nets.

Blazers' CJ McCollum leans on preparation, mindset during late-season slump – via nbcsports.com April 09 05:05 PM As the Blazers' star shooting guard has struggled with missed shots and turnovers durign the season's stretch run, he relies on his database of shot charts to pull him out of it.

Cavaliers adding Kendrick Perkins to playoff roster – via cleveland.com April 09 08:23 PM The Cavs will sign Kendrick Perkins to take their 15th and final roster spot.