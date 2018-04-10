Donovan Mitchell broke record for most three-pointers by a rookie

Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell recorded his 186th three-pointer of the season tonight against the Golden State Warriors, breaking the NBA record for most threes in a season by a first-year player.

Per @utahjazz PR: That last 3-pointer by Donovan Mitchell gives him the most 3s in a season by any rookie (186). Damian Lillard had 185 as a rookie. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 11, 2018

Mitchell, 21, broke the record set by Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard in 2013. The Portland star had 6.1 three-point attempts per game as a rookie and finished that season with 185 threes. For comparison, Mitchell has averaged 7.0 attempts from long range this year.

Among those with more than 10 attempts from the left corner this season, no player has been more accurate than Mitchell (63.0 percent). Remember: this is the same player who also won the slam dunk contest.

How versatile is Donovan Mitchell? He now owns the record for most 3s in a season by a rookie and of course, won the dunk contest. — Shaun Powell (@Powell2daPeople) April 11, 2018

However, as he continues his career, he will need to improve his accuracy on his non-corner three-point attempts.

Only three players in the league had been less accurate than Mitchell (minimum: 300 attempts from above the break) before this evening.

Still, the 21-year-old was nothing short of amazing and helped lead the Jazz to the postseason during his first professional season.