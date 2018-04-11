Doc Rivers was 'one of the contributing factors' for Chris Paul exit

If the Los Angeles Clippers decide to move on from head coach Doc Rivers this offseason, one reason may be his reputation among players.

Doc Rivers engineered an exit from Boston to avert a rebuild and play for a title. Today, the Celtics are on the verge of a Pax Celtica, while LAC is in reboot mode — a tragic irony for one of the NBA's most enigmatic coaches, whose future is uncertain. https://t.co/5b5Kb47ouJ — Kevin Arnovitz (@kevinarnovitz) April 11, 2018

Kevin Arnovitz reported that Chris Paul, now with the Houston Rockets, was unhappy with his former head coach (via ESPN):

“After Paul exiled for Houston, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer reached out to his former point guard. As a relatively new owner, Ballmer wanted to learn from his organization’s mistakes and invited Paul to share his thoughts about the current state of the franchise and, more pointedly, his reasons for leaving. When the two met over breakfast, league sources say, Paul stated that Rivers was one of the contributing factors.”

Paul played under Rivers from 2011 until last season, when he was traded to the Rockets. Now that he and fellow former franchise cornerstone Blake Griffin are no longer with the team, Rivers could be the next to leave town.

There has “been no meaningful outreach” from the organization to the head coach about a possible contract extension, according to Arnovitz.

As the team looks to rebuild their roster, Rivers — who left the Celtics to avoid precisely that — may no longer be the best fit to lead the team.