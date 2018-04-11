NBA podcasts du jour: CJ McCollum, Richard Hamilton and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
ATLANTA – Keith Pompey says folks need to stop hating and realize 76ers point guard Ben Simmons deserves the rookie-of-the-year award. The fact that he was drafted in 2016 doesn’t matter due to missing that entire season.
Ramona Shelburne — Warriors concern level – via theathletic.com
POST GAME: CELTICS @ Wizards | Apr. 10 | Kyrie Irving | John Wall from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (54-26) vs. Washington Wizards (42-38) 8 p.m., Capital 1 Arena, Washington D.C.
A possible playoff preview, Wizards sit tied with the Bucks for the 7 seed and only drop to 8 on a tiebreaker, they could very well be sitting in the first-round opposite of Boston for a rematch of last year’s seven-game victory for the Celts …
