USA Today Sports

NBA podcasts du jour: CJ McCollum, Richard Hamilton and more

NBA podcasts du jour: CJ McCollum, Richard Hamilton and more

Podcasts

NBA podcasts du jour: CJ McCollum, Richard Hamilton and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

April 11 07:49 AM
On this week’s edition of the NBA A to Z podcast, Insiders Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt talk with Portland Trail Blazers star and new podcast host, C.J. McCollum. The 26-year-old whose team is on the verge of the playoffs, and who graduated with a journalism degree from Lehigh University, launched a new show, “Pull Up with C.J. McCollum,” to discuss life on and off the court in the NBA. He discusses this season, his new venture and how sharing his opinion stirs emotions from fans …
April 11 07:19 AM

ATLANTA – Keith Pompey says folks need to stop hating and realize 76ers point guard Ben Simmons deserves the rookie-of-the-year award. The fact that he was drafted in  2016 doesn’t matter due to missing that entire season.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

April 11 04:52 AM
Booz and Nate are joined today by former teammate Rip Hamilton. Rip shares some funny moments from his days in the NBA and takes a few shots at his buddy Nate. The guys also take a look at the upcoming NBA playoffs. All that and more in today’s edition of the Holdat Podcast with Carlos Boozer and Nate Robinson.
April 11 03:12 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. There is now one night left in the regular season and only five of the 16 playoff spots are decided. Tuesday night in the NBA only made Wednesday night more important, so John Karalis of Locked On Celtics and Jake Madison of Locked On Pelicans are here to walk us through all the scenarios. Also, we’ve got a bit of advice for Philadelphia 76’ers fans.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
April 11 02:16 AM
The Warriors closed the season with a 40-point loss in Utah, capping a 7-10 spiral before the playoffs. What is the concern level surrounding this team? ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne joins the podcast to put everything into context, dissect all of the team’s issues and debate whether they should be legitimately worried about an early exit.
April 11 01:39 AM
This episode of the podcast is dedicated to handing out the NBA Awards and All-NBA teams. As is tradition, Dieter Kurtenbach joins the show and he and Sam Vecenie run through each of their teams.  We hand out and break down: MVP; 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Team All-NBA; Defensive Player of the Year; 1st and 2nd Team All-Defense; Rookie of the Year; 1st and 2nd Team All-Rookie; Sixth Man of the Year; Most Improved Player; Coach of the Year …
April 11 12:24 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (54-26) vs. Washington Wizards (42-38) 8 p.m., Capital 1 Arena, Washington D.C.

A possible playoff preview, Wizards sit tied with the Bucks for the 7 seed and only drop to 8 on a tiebreaker, they could very well be sitting in the first-round opposite of Boston for a rematch of last year’s seven-game victory for the Celts …

April 10 03:31 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor preview the battle between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets for the 8-seed in the Western Conference (2:03) and evaluate the potential matchups in the Eastern Conference (10:35) …
April 10 01:26 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC. Discover the best of news, entertainment, comedy, sports and talk radio on demand with Stitcher Radio.
April 10 12:42 PM
Clyde Drexler joins the show to discuss playing against Michael Jordan, the Dream Team, James Harden & Chris Paul’s chances for a title this year, LeBron James and what it was like playing with Hakeem Olajuwon.
April 10 09:52 AM
Golden State’s second half has been marred by injuries as the Warriors continue to limp into the playoffs. On the other hand, the Utah Jazz are possibly the hottest team in the league and will enter the postseason with a ton of momentum. Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group welcomes Kyle Goon, the Utah Jazz beat writer for the Salt Lake Tribune, to preview what could be a very interesting second round matchup should both teams advance.

Podcasts

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home