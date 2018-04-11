NBA sneakers of the night: CP3 wears new Jordan III PE and more

Chris Paul made sure to show out last night against the Lakers with his play and his kicks. Paul switched out of two Jordan models yesterday — a white-and-red Jordan III player-exclusive and an all-red CP3.XI — as he toyed with Lakers big man Ivica Zubac. PJ Tucker joined Paul in on wearing two sneakers in one game, too. Tucker wore an older LeBron III and Nelly’s Air Max CB 94 as the Rockets defeated the Lakers, 105-99.

In DC, John Wall wore his adidas Crazy BYW “Wall Way” PEs. Mike Scott, who has an underrated kick game, wore the KD7. Kemba Walker wore the “Cool Grey” Jordan X. Lance Stephenson wore the “Bentley Ellis” Jordan IXs to match the Pacers’ Hickory uniforms and Dallas Mavericks big man Johnathan Motley brought out the “Cool Grey” Jordan XI.

Check out some of yesterday’s hottest kicks from around the league:

Chris Paul: Air Jordan III PE

If you were on social media last night, CP3’s two videos of him completely embarrassing Ivica Zubac were everywhere. Paul did that while wearing this white-and-red “Katrina”-like AJIII with his logo on the tongue.

Chris Paul : Air Jordan CP3.XI

Paul has been wearing different colors of his recently released 11th signature shoe that releases later this month. This all-red CP3.XI features Chinese letters on the strap that look like an ode to Houston’s “City” uniforms.

John Wall : adidas Crazy BYW PE

John Wall scored 29 points against the Celtics in his “Wall Way” adidas Crazy BYWs.

Kemba Walker : Air Jordan X “cool grey”

Kemba has been wearing different AJXs this season, and last night he rocked the “Cool Grey” AJXs en route to a 119-93 win in Indiana.

Mike Scott : Nike KD7

Mike Scott is not mentioned amongst the top tier sneaker guys in the NBA, but his kick game is pretty slept on. He brought out the KD7 in the Nation’s Capital.

Johnathan Motley : Air Jordan XI “Cool Grey”

Johnathan Motley kept it clean and simple last night with the “Cool Grey” AJXI.

Lance Stephenson : Air Jordan IX “Bentley Ellis”

There’s a handful of kicks to match the Pacers’ “Hickory” uniforms and the “Bentley Ellis” AJIXs is one of them.

PJ Tucker : Air Max CB 94 “air Derrty”

Sneaker-wise, one is setting themselves up for failure trying to compete with PJ Tucker. Tucker wore Nelly’s red-white-and-blue “Air Derrty” CB 94s at STAPLES Center.

PJ Tucker : Nike LeBron 3 “Oilers”

As mentioned above, there’s no one even close to PJ Tucker when it comes to shoes. One pair of shoes for a game was boring for PJ, so he wore the “Oilers” LeBron 3 too.

