Spurs have serious trouble due to their inability to shoot off dribble

When the San Antonio Spurs face their opponent in the postseason, they might have a glaring hole in their offense that could present itself.

Spurs don’t have any off the dribble threat. Without that, not sure they’re really a danger in the playoffs. — Jesse Blanchard (@blanchardJRB) April 10, 2018

The Spurs average .85 points per possession on jump shots off the dribble, which ranks No. 16 in the league. They run this play type 20.7 percent of the time, which ranks No. 20 among all teams, per Synergy Sports.

Their accuracy ranks No. 16 (50.5 percent) after one dribble, No. 22 (47.6 percent) after two dribbles and No. 24 (46.2 percent) after three-to-six dribbles.

Only one team in the league is shooting worse when taking two-point shots (47.4 percent) after three-to-six dribbles. Only two teams have been worse on three-pointers (26.7 percent) after two dribbles, making just 16 attempts so far this season. Here’s a breakdown of how San Antonio’s key players have fared in these situations:

Patty Mills , Guard

Once the defender overcommits, @Patty_Mills uses the spin dribble to drive down the lane for the open layup. #NBAPlayoffs @spurs pic.twitter.com/w2FX2B4BQy — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 5, 2017

Efficiency: 1.00 PPP (Excellent)

Possessions: 261

Dribbles per touch: 4.24

His overall efficiency ranks 18 out of 130 players (minimum: 100 possessions) when shooting after a dribble this season.

Mills has averaged 1.21 PPP when taking a dribble jumper while spotting up, which ranks No. 14 out of 97 players who have had as many possessions on this play type.

When he takes a dribble jumper going away from the pick, he ranks No. 44 out of 60 qualified players.

Dejounte Murray , Guard

Murray seeing the mismatch, used the dribble and jumper to score #Spurs #Mavs pic.twitter.com/mxQ6ZK1rDe — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) November 15, 2017

Efficiency: 0.79 PPP (Average)

Possessions: 129

Dribbles per touch: 4.52

As a spot-up shooter, he is 11-for-22 (50.0 percent) on dribble jumpers for the Spurs. This ranks No. 18 out of 129 players (minimum: 20 possessions) this year.

When going away from the pick as the ball handler in a pick-and-roll, however, he is averaging 0.36 PPP. Only two qualified players have been worse on this play type.

Rudy Gay , Forward

Efficiency: 0.94 PPP (Very Good)

Possessions: 114

Dribbles per touch: 1.41

He is 13-for-45 (28.9 percent) overall when taking seven or more dribbles so far this season. This is the worst in the NBA among those with as many field goal attempts.

Gay is 3-for-11 (27.3 percent) on the right shoulder when taking a dribble jumper after posting up. Only two qualified players have been worse this season.

But the wing has averaged 1.05 PPP when taking dribble jumpers on spot-up plays, which ranks Top 10 (minimum: 30 possessions) on this play type.

Bryn Forbes , Guard

Bryn Forbes has 26 points on 17 shots, including shooting 5/7 from three. Showing a lot more off the dribble game & running the 1 today. — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) July 6, 2017

Efficiency: 0.95 PPP (Very Good)

Possessions: 148

Dribbles per touch: 1.75

He is 26-of-61 (42.6 percent) taking a dribble jumper off the pick as the ballhandler in a pick-and-roll. This ranks No. 32 out of the 105 players with as many opportunities.

Forbes is 19-of-46 (41.3 percent) when taking a dribble jumper as a spot-up shooter, which ranks No. 12 out of 29 players (minimum: 40 possessions) this year.

Tony Parker , Guard

Efficiency: 0.83 PPP (Average)

Possessions: 134

Dribbles per touch: 5.87

The veteran is 17-of-27 (63.0 percent) when shooting after two dribbles this season. This ranks No. 7 overall among players who have had as many field goal attempts.

He is 42-of-96 (43.8 percent) when taking a dribble jumper as the ball-handler in a pick-and-roll. This ranks No. 17 out of 70 players with as many opportunities.

Parker was just average on dribble jumpers on spot-up possession, averaging 0.80 PPP. This ranked No. 110 out of 168 players with as many possessions.

LaMarcus Aldridge , Big Man

Lamarcus Aldridge gets absolutely NOWHERE with his dribble – hard to watch. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) May 21, 2017

Efficiency: 0.77 PPP (Average)

Possessions: 106

Dribbles per touch: 0.91

His overall efficiency ranks No. 110 out of 130 players (minimum: 100 possessions) when shooting jump shots after a dribble this season. But he is 7-for-8 (87.5 percent) when shooting after taking seven or more dribbles this season.

Aldridge has excelled when posting up and dribbling on the left shoulder. This is his go-to move, leading all players with 159 possessions. He has been very effective, too, averaging 1.19 PPP — which ranks No. 4 overall (minimum: 20 possessions).

His dribble jumper on pick-and-pops has also been very good (0.94 PPP), ranking No. 4 overall among those with at least 10 possessions on this play type.

The big man has hit 44.4 percent of his dribble jumpers when spotting up, which ranks No. 6 among all players who have had as many opportunities.

Danny Green , Wing

Danny Green is on a mission to improve his Off The Dribble shot ratings — Dan Carson (@TheDoctorCarson) October 24, 2017

Efficiency: 0.80 PPP (Average)

Possessions: 97

Dribbles per touch: 1.14

Green is 3-for-12 (25.0 percent) when taking three-pointers after two dribbles this season. He is 2-for-14 (14.3 percent) on shots from long range when he has had between three and six dribbles.

The wing is also 33-of-90 (36.7 percent) on all field goal attempts after two dribbles, which ranks last overall among those with as many shots.

He was below average when taking dribble jumpers as the ballhandler in a pick-and-roll. His efficiency (0.67 PPP) ranked No. 138 out of 146 players with as many possessions.

But he was more impressive as a spot-up shooter on dribble jumpers. He was 18-of-43, averaging 1.00 PPP — which ranked No. 10 among those with as many opportunities.

Manu Ginobili , Wing

Efficiency: 0.77 PPP (Average)

Possessions: 79

Dribbles per touch: 2.39

Ginobili is 6-for-23 (26.1 percent) when taking three-pointers after one dribble. He is 1-for-11 (9.1 percent) on his shots from long distance after two dribbles. Only one player with as many attempts has been worse (Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe).

The veteran is 14-of-41 (34.1 percent) on dribble jumpers when he plays as the ball-handler in a pick-and-roll. This ranks No. 111 out of the 133 players who had as many chances.

Ginobili also struggles on dribble jumpers when spotting up, shooting 4-for-14 (28.6 percent) on this play type. This ranked No. 141 out of the 178 players with as many opportunities.

Kyle Anderson , Forward

Efficiency: 0.78 PPP (Average)

Possessions: 61

Dribbles per touch: 1.58

Anderson is 38-of-59 (64.4 percent) when shooting after just one dribble this season, which ranks No. 8 overall among those with as many attempts.

He is 12-of-19 (63.2 percent) on all shots after seven or more dribbles, which ranks No. 3 overall among those with as many opportunities.

The forward was 6-for-20 (30.0 percent) as the ballhandler in a pick-and-roll on dribble jumpers, which ranked No. 154 out of 177 players.

Davis Bertans , Forward

Efficiency: 0.41 PPP (Poor)

Possessions: 49

Dribbles per touch: 0.50

Bertans is 1-for-19 (5.3 percent) when taking three-pointers after one dribble.

He was 8-for-32 (25.0 percent) with 0.50 PPP as a spot-up shooter when taking a dribble jumper. Only two players with as many shots have been less efficient.

Pau Gasol , Big Man

Efficiency: 0.82 PPP (Average)

Possessions: 17

Dribbles per touch: 0.38

Gasol is just 16-for-46 (34.8 percent) when taking shots after three-to-six dribbles. Only five players with as many field goal opportunities have been less accurate.

He was 4-for-14 (28.6 percent) on dribble jumpers from the left shoulder when posting up on the left block. Only five players in the league have been less accurate (minimum: 20 possessions).