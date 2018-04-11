Trending stories: Donovan Mitchell, Andre Ingram and more

Ingram gets call-up after 10 years in G League – via espn.com April 10 06:28 PM The Lakers made 10-year G League veteran Andre Ingram’s dreams come true when he was called up by the NBA team. Shares

Lance Stephenson probably wishes he could have this play back – via sports.yahoo.com April 10 08:12 PM Eclectic Pacers guard Lance Stephenson was red-faced on Tuesday while playing the Hornets, registering a huge block only to forget play was still live. Shares

Why LeBron James isn’t the 2017-18 MVP: Chris Fedor – via cleveland.com April 10 02:07 PM Whether voters seek to reward the player who had the best season or the one who was truly the most valuable, the answer is the same: James Harden. Shares