Trending stories: Donovan Mitchell, Andre Ingram and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Jazz’s Mitchell dons hoodie that defines ‘rookie’ – via espn.com
April 10 08:37 PM
Jazz standout Donovan Mitchell told ESPN he isn’t “worrying” or “losing sleep” over Rookie of the Year voting, and poked fun at Ben Simmons’ comments by wearing a hoodie on Tuesday that defined the word “rookie.”
Shares
April 10 09:15 PM
The coach exclaimed: “As I’ve said, and I’ll say it again. He is the stone-cold rookie of the year.”
Shares
Ingram gets call-up after 10 years in G League – via espn.com
April 10 06:28 PM
The Lakers made 10-year G League veteran Andre Ingram’s dreams come true when he was called up by the NBA team.
Shares
Cavaliers trail 76ers by one game for third place in the East with one to play – via cleveland.com
April 10 10:06 PM
The Cavaliers need to beat the New York Knicks and have the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers to finish in third place in the East.
Shares
Lance Stephenson probably wishes he could have this play back – via sports.yahoo.com
April 10 08:12 PM
Eclectic Pacers guard Lance Stephenson was red-faced on Tuesday while playing the Hornets, registering a huge block only to forget play was still live.
Shares
Why LeBron James isn’t the 2017-18 MVP: Chris Fedor – via cleveland.com
April 10 02:07 PM
Whether voters seek to reward the player who had the best season or the one who was truly the most valuable, the answer is the same: James Harden.
Shares
King: The ‘Jaylen and Jayson show’ began long before they… – via theathletic.com
April 10 10:41 AM
Jaylen Brown crouched into a ready stance, knowing he would need to defend himself after showing up…
Shares
How Far Can Becky Hammon Go in the N.B.A.? – via newyorker.com
April 09 11:30 AM
The former women’s-basketball star has broken convention by becoming the league’s first female assistant coach.
Shares
Breaking down the many playoff scenarios for the Miami Heat entering Tuesday’s action – via miamiherald.com
April 10 02:27 PM
A couple scenarios could be eliminated as early as tonight, but the bottomline is the Heat, seeded No. 7, will not know where it will open the playoffs until after the regular season wraps up on Wednesday.
Comments