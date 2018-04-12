NBA podcasts du jour: Playoffs, LiAngelo Ball and more

USA Today Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS PREVIEW – via bballbreakdown.com

April 12 05:30 AM
Coach Nick welcomes on James Holas, AKA @SnottieDrippen, to go through all the matchups. Find out who we think will be an upset and which series we’re looking forward to most.

Sixers Heat NBA Playoffs Preview – via rightstorickysanchez.com

April 12 03:02 AM
In June, we’ll celebrate five years of the Rights To Ricky Sanchez. This is the first podcast we’ve ever done previewing a playoff series for the Sixers. Let’s look at Heat vs. Sixers. We all love the offseason Ricky, but we’re glad to wait for it this year.
A side note: the Lottery Party is happening regardless of whether the Sixers are in the Eastern Conference Finals or not. Let’s get there first then worry about it!
April 12 01:54 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (54-27) vs. Brooklyn Nets (28-53) 8 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.

THE SEASON FINALE! Celtics court a cast of G-Leaguers and fill-ins as everybody rests in anticipation of Game 1 on Sunday in Boston. Al Horford and Terry Rozier sit out and Brooklyn misses another year in the final season of the #NetsPick …

April 12 01:00 AM
By ehorne@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
April 12 12:30 AM
Chase and Chris give their immediate thoughts on the Wizards matching up with the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs. They go through the matchups, give keys for a Wizards win and predictions. Basically, they want to see Drake and Justin Bieber be sad.
April 11 04:18 PM
The Ringer’s Joe House is joined for the second pod in a row by his longtime buddy Bill Simmons to rank each of the potential NBA Finals cities based on their food scene. We’re sorry in advance.

Are You READY For The PLAYOFFS? – via bballbreakdown.com

April 11 11:28 AM
Coach Nick welcomes on the show today Ronnie Nunn – NBA referee for 19 years and Head Of Officials for 5 more, to discuss the growing animosity between the players and the referees. Pacers beat reporter J. Michael of IndyStarSports.com comes on to discuss their surprising season. Plus, former Video Coordinator for the Spurs, Clippers, and Austr ……
April 11 10:43 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Jake Kelfer, who’s the founder of the Professional Basketball Combine. Kelfer discusses the success of the inaugural combine last offseason, what’s in store for this year, LiAngelo Ball’s decision to participate, how many NBA teams and draft prospects he expects to attend, how the event is evolving in year two and much more.

