NBA podcasts du jour: Playoffs, LiAngelo Ball and more

Sixers Heat NBA Playoffs Preview – via rightstorickysanchez.com

April 12 03:02 AM

In June, we’ll celebrate five years of the Rights To Ricky Sanchez. This is the first podcast we’ve ever done previewing a playoff series for the Sixers. Let’s look at Heat vs. Sixers. We all love the offseason Ricky, but we’re glad to wait for it this year.

A side note: the Lottery Party is happening regardless of whether the Sixers are in the Eastern Conference Finals or not. Let’s get there first then worry about it!