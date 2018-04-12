2018 NBA playoffs set record with 62 international players from 33 countries

The 2018 NBA Playoffs will feature 62 international players from 33 different countries, which are both league records. The previous record for most international players featured in the postseason (60) was set in 2007, while the previous record for most countries (30) was set in 2014.

All 16 teams that made the postseason will have at least one player born internationally. The Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers lead the way with seven international players each. The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs all have six players born outside the United States.

This is a league-wide trend, as all 30 teams had at least one international player on their roster to start the year. It’s the fourth year in a row that at least 100 international players were in the NBA.

More than half (36) of the European players who were on an NBA roster (64) to start the season will be featured in the postseason. One such international player is Tony Parker, who is making his 17th-consecutive appearance in the playoffs – the most among all players in the league.

Fast Facts

France and Australia each have seven international players, while Canada and Spain have four players. This is the first playoff appearance for Ricky Rubio .

. Nine of the 10 players in the NBA from the Asia Pacific will play in the postseason.

Eight of the 12 African players in the league will also appear in the playoffs.

The top seeds in each conference are anchored by international big men: Clint Capela (Switzerland), Zaza Pachulia (Georgia), Jusuf Nurkic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Rudy Gobert (France), Steven Adams (New Zealand), Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania) Serge Ibaka (Republic of the Congo), Aron Baynes (Australia) Al Horford (Dominican Republic) and Joel Embiid (Cameroon)

