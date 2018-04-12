NBA sneakers of the night: Westbrook makes history in Why Not Zer0.1 and more

The NBA regular season officially concluded last night and teams were either fighting for that last playoff spot in their respective conference or looking to end their season on a positive note. In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook made history (again!) while wearing his signature Why Not Zer0.1 sneaker. Paul George had 40 points in a new colorway of his PG2.

Josh Hart and Julius Randle paid their respects to the Black Mamba not only with their jerseys but with their kicks, too, as the Lakers defeated the Clippers, 115-100. Chris Paul broke out another Air Jordan III player-exclusive — similar to the one he wore against the Lakers — and LeBron James finished his 82nd consecutive game in the LeBron 15.

Montrezl Harrell decided to show out one last time and wore the Air Jordan V. Fred VanVleet wore a popular collab from Damian Lillard’s fourth signature shoe that released during All-Star Weekend, and Jarrett Jack went with a PG1 to match the Knicks’ uniforms.

Check out some of yesterday’s hottest kicks from around the league.

Russell Westbrook : Air Jordan Why Not Zer0.1

Entering last night’s game, Russell Westbrook needed 16 rebounds to become the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in more than one season. The Brodie corralled 20 boards and set the record in this metallic Why Not Zer0.1.

Josh Hart : Nike Kobe 11 EM “Carpe Diem”

The Lakers have missed the playoffs the last five years now, but they ended the 2017-18 regular season with a win. Josh Hart caught fire from behind the arc, hitting seven triples and tallying up 30 points, in the Kobe 11 EM “Carpe Diem.”

Jarrett Jack : Nike PG1

Jarrett Jack wore this Knicks-colored PG1 on the road against Cleveland.

Montrezl Harrell : Air Jordan V “Toro”

Montrezl Harrell’s kicks were one of the most talked about things this season. Trezz went with the all-red Jordan V “Toro” during the Clippers’ last home game.

Chris Paul : Air Jordan III PE

CP3 was in a similar AJIII he wore a few nights ago at STAPLES Center. This iteration was white and red but featured red elephant print and had a Jumpman on the logo. No official word now if this pair will release to the public.

Paul George : Nike PG2

Paul George had 40 points in last night’s Thunder win in this clean black-and-white PG2.

Fred VanVleet : adidas x Bape Dame 4

Fred VanVleet rocked the adidas x Bape Dame 4 as the Raptors faced the Heat in Miami.

LeBron James : Nike LeBron 15

Before he goes into “Zero Dark Thirty” mode for the playoffs, The King had his first 82-game season in his 15-year career in this white-and-black LeBron 15.

Julius Randle : Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Close Out”

For the Lakers’ last “away” game of the season, Julius Randle was Black Mamba’d out — from the jersey to the Kobe 1 “Close Out” that hits stores this Saturday.