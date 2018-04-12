USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Russell Westbrook, Jeff Hornacek and more

Trending stories: Russell Westbrook, Jeff Hornacek and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Russell Westbrook, Jeff Hornacek and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 11 12:25 PM
Zach Lowe makes his picks for the six individual awards, sorting out the top contenders and most deserving runners-up.

Shares

Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek – via nypost.com

April 12 02:29 AM
CLEVELAND — Jeff Hornacek got his expected pink slip. It occurred after landing in New York early Thursday morning after the plane ride home from Cleveland after beating the Cavaliers in the season…

Shares

April 12 03:11 AM
APR 12, 2018 – Welcome to the home of our Thunder Buddies podcast, named, in part, from Universal Studios’ highly-acclaimed comedy ‘Ted,’ but inspired by our continued hope for wall-to-wall coverage of the Thunder.

Shares

April 12 03:13 AM
APR 12, 2018 – The Thunder will open the playoffs on Sunday with a home game against the Utah Jazz.

Shares

April 11 10:46 PM
A year after meeting in the Western Conference Finals, the Warriors and Spurs will meet in the first-round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

Shares

April 12 01:12 AM
APR 11, 2018 – A 137-123 win for the Thunder against Memphis on Wednesday ensured that OKC will face Utah in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Even better: The Thunder is starting the playoffs at home.

Shares

April 11 09:30 PM
Russ does what he wants — on and off the court. We tracked every outfit the NBA’s biggest fashion star wore this season. But even if you think you can pull of Westbrook’s look, it’ll cost you.

Shares

April 11 11:08 PM
They had to work overtime to get it done, but the Timberwolves ensured there’ll be playoff basketball in downtown Minneapolis for the first time since 2004.

Shares

April 11 09:45 PM
By grabbing his 16th rebound of the game in the third quarter, Thunder star Russell Westbrook assured he’d be the first player to ever average a triple-double in multiple seasons.

Shares

April 11 06:30 PM
Even Nuggets-Timberwolves, a de facto play-in game, carries seeding complexities

Shares

April 11 01:25 PM
Coach Erik Spoelstra has listed Goran Dragic, 31, as doubtful for Wednesday’s game after he bumped knees in the second quarter Monday night with Oklahoma City center Steven Adams while fighting through a screen.

Shares

April 11 12:58 PM
The almost dynasty: Inside the yearslong sinking of the superteam formerly known as the Los Angeles Clippers.

Shares

April 11 12:17 PM
Jeff Hornacek plans to discuss his future with the Knicks front office on Thursday.

Shares

April 11 10:12 AM
How do we define ‘rookie’?

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home