Trending stories: Russell Westbrook, Jeff Hornacek and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lowe’s NBA awards: Breaking down the major races – via espn.com
April 11 12:25 PM
Zach Lowe makes his picks for the six individual awards, sorting out the top contenders and most deserving runners-up.
Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek – via nypost.com
April 12 02:29 AM
CLEVELAND — Jeff Hornacek got his expected pink slip. It occurred after landing in New York early Thursday morning after the plane ride home from Cleveland after beating the Cavaliers in the season…
Thunder Buddies podcast – Wrapping up the regular season – via newsok.com
April 12 03:11 AM
APR 12, 2018 – Welcome to the home of our Thunder Buddies podcast, named, in part, from Universal Studios’ highly-acclaimed comedy ‘Ted,’ but inspired by our continued hope for wall-to-wall coverage of the Thunder.
Thunder-Jazz series schedule set, Game 1 Sunday – via newsok.com
April 12 03:13 AM
APR 12, 2018 – The Thunder will open the playoffs on Sunday with a home game against the Utah Jazz.
Warriors to face Spurs in first round of 2018 playoffs – via nbcsports.com
April 11 10:46 PM
A year after meeting in the Western Conference Finals, the Warriors and Spurs will meet in the first-round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.
Thunder gets No. 4 seed, to face Jazz in first round of Western Conference playoffs – via newsok.com
April 12 01:12 AM
APR 11, 2018 – A 137-123 win for the Thunder against Memphis on Wednesday ensured that OKC will face Utah in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Even better: The Thunder is starting the playoffs at home.
82 flavors of Russ: How to dress like OKC’s MVP – via espn.com
April 11 09:30 PM
Russ does what he wants — on and off the court. We tracked every outfit the NBA’s biggest fashion star wore this season. But even if you think you can pull of Westbrook’s look, it’ll cost you.
Timberwolves outlast Nuggets in OT to clinch West’s final playoff berth, end 13-year postseason drought – via sports.yahoo.com
April 11 11:08 PM
They had to work overtime to get it done, but the Timberwolves ensured there’ll be playoff basketball in downtown Minneapolis for the first time since 2004.
Another one: Russ again averages triple-double – via espn.com
April 11 09:45 PM
By grabbing his 16th rebound of the game in the third quarter, Thunder star Russell Westbrook assured he’d be the first player to ever average a triple-double in multiple seasons.
Complete NBA playoff scenarios entering final night of regular season – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 11 06:30 PM
Even Nuggets-Timberwolves, a de facto play-in game, carries seeding complexities
Heat starter ‘doubtful’ to face Raptors; Toronto motivated to reach 60-win mark – via miamiherald.com
April 11 01:25 PM
Coach Erik Spoelstra has listed Goran Dragic, 31, as doubtful for Wednesday’s game after he bumped knees in the second quarter Monday night with Oklahoma City center Steven Adams while fighting through a screen.
Did Doc Rivers make the Clippers — or break them? – via espn.com
April 11 12:58 PM
The almost dynasty: Inside the yearslong sinking of the superteam formerly known as the Los Angeles Clippers.
Jeff Hornacek makes his pitch to return to the Knicks – via nydailynews.com
April 11 12:17 PM
Jeff Hornacek plans to discuss his future with the Knicks front office on Thursday.
Ben Simmons vs. Donovan Mitchell Rookie of the Year debate comes down to one question – via cbssports.com
April 11 10:12 AM
How do we define ‘rookie’?
