Trending stories: Russell Westbrook, Jeff Hornacek and more

Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek – via nypost.com April 12 02:29 AM CLEVELAND — Jeff Hornacek got his expected pink slip. It occurred after landing in New York early Thursday morning after the plane ride home from Cleveland after beating the Cavaliers in the season…

Thunder Buddies podcast – Wrapping up the regular season – via newsok.com April 12 03:11 AM APR 12, 2018 – Welcome to the home of our Thunder Buddies podcast, named, in part, from Universal Studios' highly-acclaimed comedy 'Ted,' but inspired by our continued hope for wall-to-wall coverage of the Thunder.

Thunder-Jazz series schedule set, Game 1 Sunday – via newsok.com April 12 03:13 AM APR 12, 2018 – The Thunder will open the playoffs on Sunday with a home game against the Utah Jazz.

Warriors to face Spurs in first round of 2018 playoffs – via nbcsports.com April 11 10:46 PM A year after meeting in the Western Conference Finals, the Warriors and Spurs will meet in the first-round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

Thunder gets No. 4 seed, to face Jazz in first round of Western Conference playoffs – via newsok.com April 12 01:12 AM APR 11, 2018 – A 137-123 win for the Thunder against Memphis on Wednesday ensured that OKC will face Utah in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Even better: The Thunder is starting the playoffs at home.

82 flavors of Russ: How to dress like OKC's MVP – via espn.com April 11 09:30 PM Russ does what he wants — on and off the court. We tracked every outfit the NBA's biggest fashion star wore this season. But even if you think you can pull of Westbrook's look, it'll cost you.

Another one: Russ again averages triple-double – via espn.com April 11 09:45 PM By grabbing his 16th rebound of the game in the third quarter, Thunder star Russell Westbrook assured he'd be the first player to ever average a triple-double in multiple seasons.