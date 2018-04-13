10 things you may not know about Grant Hill

1. He averaged 21-plus points, 7-plus assists and 6-plus assists in his first six years in the NBA. LeBron James and Oscar Robertson are the only other players to accomplish that.

2. He was the first active player to earn a position in the Hall of Fame’s board of governors.

3. He’s the only perimeter player since Michael Jordan to make the All-Star Game each of his first four years in the NBA.

4. He finished third behind Karl Malone and Michael Jordan in the 1996-97 NBA MVP vote.

5. He sat next to Barack Obama at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.

6. He played only 39 playoff games in his NBA career.

7. He won his first playoff series at age 37.

8. He had deals with Fila, adidas and Nike.

9. He appears in a Nickelback video.

10. He’s won the NBA Sportsmanship Award more times than any other player.