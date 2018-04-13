David Fizdale considered favorite for Hornets head coaching vacancy

Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale is reportedly the leading candidate to replace Steve Clifford with the Charlotte Hornets.

Before the Hornets announced Steve Clifford’s firing, they were already starting a background check on Dave Fizdale, the ex-Memphis Grizzlies head coach, per NBA sources. Seen as a leading candidate. — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) April 13, 2018

Fizdale, 43, was let go by the Grizzlies after just over one season with the organization. He was also a longtime assistant coach for the Miami Heat before he became their associate head coach.

He will be a potential head coaching candidate with several teams around the league, including the New York Knicks. But he has spoken highly of both Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard in the past.

During his time with the Atlanta Hawks, he coached current Charlotte forward Marvin Williams. Potential free agent targets he has experience with (besides his good relationship with LeBron James) include Tyreke Evans, Michael Beasley, Shabazz Napier and Gerald Green.

Tough break for Steve Clifford. Excellent basketball mind. That said, get David Fizdale to the #Hornets ASAP. — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) April 13, 2018

