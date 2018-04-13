David Fizdale considered favorite for Hornets head coaching vacancy

USA Today Sports

Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale is reportedly the leading candidate to replace Steve Clifford with the Charlotte Hornets.

Fizdale, 43, was let go by the Grizzlies after just over one season with the organization. He was also a longtime assistant coach for the Miami Heat before he became their associate head coach.

He will be a potential head coaching candidate with several teams around the league, including the New York Knicks. But he has spoken highly of both Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard in the past.

During his time with the Atlanta Hawks, he coached current Charlotte forward Marvin Williams. Potential free agent targets he has experience with (besides his good relationship with LeBron James) include Tyreke EvansMichael BeasleyShabazz Napier and Gerald Green.

