Jake Kelfer on founding the Professional Basketball Combine, how the event's evolving and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Jake Kelfer, who founded the Professional Basketball Combine. This event is designed for players who need more exposure during the pre-draft process (and, in large part, who aren’t attending the official NBA Combine). Kelfer discusses last year’s inaugural Combine, how the event is evolving and more. Time-stamps are below.

1:20: Kelfer explains what the Professional Basketball Combine is and how he came up with the idea.

3:35: Last year, all 23 participants of the PBC signed professional contracts – four were on two-way deals and the rest played in either the G League or overseas. Kelfer discusses the success of the inaugural combine.

6:45: LiAngelo Ball will be among the 24 prospects attending this year’s combine. Ball is the first participant who has been announced so far. Kelfer shares how he got Ball to commit and how this could be really beneficial for him.

8:20: Despite being a professional player with an agent, LaMelo Ball can’t participate in the PBC until 2020 due to NBA rules. Kelfer explains why.

10:10: Last year, 16 NBA teams sent representatives to the inaugural PBC. Kelfer shares the feedback that he received from executives.

11:50: Kelfer shares when the PBC will announce other players who will be participating this year.

12:45: Eventually, Kelfer would like to land first-round prospects. For example, he believes agents and players could eventually view the Professional Basketball Combine as a way for a player to redeem himself after having mediocre NBA Combine performance.

17:20: Kelfer discusses how the event is evolving and new things the PBC will offer players this year.

21:40: Kelfer explains how the PBC is working to help their prospects get more exposure overseas as well, by sending packages with highlights, stats, measurements and more to international teams.

24:37: This year at the PBC, Kelfer and Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders are offering a course called Basketball 101 that teaches people how to get a job in or around basketball (working as an executive, scout, agent, media member, etc.).

