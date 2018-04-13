NBA podcasts du jour: Playoffs previews, Knicks coaching job and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Brian Koppelman on His Creative Process, Mental Health in the NBA, and NBA Players Loving ‘Billions’ | The J.J. Redick Podcast (Ep. 12)
April 13 06:00 AM
J.J. Redick sits down with ‘Billions’ creator Brian Koppelman to talk about the creation of ‘Billions’ (06:30), how people in the finance world reacted to the show (20:00), rooting for Duke (24:00), and NBA players loving ‘Billions’ (32:15).
April 13 04:23 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The playoff matchups are finally set. A reeling Adam Mares relives the Nuggets' play-in game. Anthony wants more of that. They then get into storylines, potential upsets and the funniest moments/observations from the last week in the NBA.
Warriors-Spurs preview with Nate Duncan – via theathletic.com
April 13 02:29 AM
It’s Warriors-Spurs in Round 1. Podcast and NBA guru Nate Duncan joins the show to discuss all angles of the matchup.
April 13 12:03 AM
Keith Pompey breaks down the 76ers vs. Miami Heat first-round playoff series with David Ramil and Wes Goldberg, the co-hosts of Locked on Heat.
LOCKED ON NBA – Previewing Jazz v. Thunder, Rockets v. Wolves, Celtics v. Bucks, Sixers v. Heat with LOPN Hosts from Locked on NBA
April 12 11:53 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The Locked on Podcast Network hosts get together to preview the Series of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. The show starts with Locked on Thunder and Locked on Jazz previewing their series.
April 12 11:24 PM
Chase was joined by Travis Thomas to preview the 2018 NBA Playoffs series-by-series. They filled out their brackets on the show and gave their picks for the most entertaining first round matchups.
April 12 08:05 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver celebrate the arrival of the NBA Playoffs. First they discuss the Open Floor Globe Playoff Challenge, where listeners can submit brackets to this pool: https://www.nbabracketology.com/group/view/11954. Then they discuss where the first weekend of the playoffs ranks among other tentpole events on the NBA calendar (6:00) …
NBA Playoffs First Round Preview – via NBA.com
April 12 06:33 PM
The playoffs are here! Sekou Smith, Greg Anthony and John Schuhmann analyze all eight first round series before the action begins on Saturday.
Basketball Insiders Podcast: Knicks Next Coach, MVP Debate and Playoff Predictions – via basketballinsiders.com
April 12 04:36 PM
Moke Hamilton and Tommy Beer discuss the firing of Jeff Hornacek and who the right man for the Knicks job is, whether James Harden or LeBron James is the MVP and which teams will come out of the first round of the playoffs.
Last night of regular season, Playoffs – via espn.com
April 12 04:04 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, Royce Young and Jackie MacMullan chat about the finally settled playoff seedings (4:05), the Wolves-Nuggets “play-in game” (14:35), the East matchups (26:05), clutch scorer of the year (38:05) and coaching changes in the league (49:10).
Emergency NBA Playoff Preview | Group Chat (Ep. 247) – via theringer.com
April 12 02:07 PM
The Ringer’s Justin Verrier and guest host Bill Simmons are joined by Jason Concepcion, Kevin O’Connor, and Haley O’Shaughnessy to discuss each of the NBA playoff matchups.
April 12 11:51 AM
Golden State and San Antonio has been the defining playoff matchup in the Western Conference ever since the Warriors rise to power began. This year, it will be in Round One, and the old rivals are itching to get it on one more time. Mark Medina and Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group preview the opening series, with audio from Coach Steve Kerr, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
