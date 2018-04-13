Trending stories: James Harden, Goran Dragic and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 12 09:01 AM
Our May 2018 cover star on his quest for MVP, his unstoppable style, and the crossover seen ’round the world.

April 12 11:24 AM
Andre Iguodala knows people think he may be washed up. He’s ready for the playoffs to show that he’s not.

April 12 03:44 AM
It wasn’t pretty, but who cares? Thirteen years of frustration all came to an end Wednesday night at Target Center.

April 12 08:54 PM
Gregg Popovich is one of Steve Kerr’s greatest mentors and now their teams will play each other in the first-round of the NBA playoffs.

April 12 04:56 PM
Also discussed: The rest of the West playoff matchups, as well as what is in store for Paul George after the season.

April 12 08:45 PM
The Miami Heat closed out the regular season without All-Star point guard Goran Dragic in the lineup.

April 12 05:38 PM
Tyronn Lue knows which 10 players he intends to use against the Indiana Pacers, setting a lineup predicated on matchups, performance, and defense.

April 12 08:01 PM
After missing the regular season finale because of a sore knee, Heat guard Goran Dragic expected back for Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

April 12 05:53 PM
This time around, Hill is on James’ team. And despite all the adversity throughout the regular season, this is Hill’s best shot to play for an NBA title.

April 12 10:17 AM
“Raptors fans are, unfortunately, emotionally destructive lunatics who tear themselves into pieces.”

April 12 05:44 PM
The Knicks are looking for a new coach and getting younger. So what should fans expect from a franchise notorious for short-term thinking?

April 12 04:56 PM
APR 12, 2018 – The Thunder confirmed on Thursday that Corey Brewer has a sprained right knee as a report said he intends to play on Sunday.

April 12 01:17 PM
From the ones you probably know to the more obscure, 2017-18 was a season to rewrite the record books.

