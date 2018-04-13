Trending stories: James Harden, Goran Dragic and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
James Harden Isn’t Playing Around – via gq.com
April 12 09:01 AM
Our May 2018 cover star on his quest for MVP, his unstoppable style, and the crossover seen ’round the world.
Thompson: This is Andre Iguodala’s time of year — he… – via theathletic.com
April 12 11:24 AM
Andre Iguodala knows people think he may be washed up. He’s ready for the playoffs to show that he’s not.
The drought is dead, and the Wolves — finally! — are… – via theathletic.com
April 12 03:44 AM
It wasn’t pretty, but who cares? Thirteen years of frustration all came to an end Wednesday night at Target Center.
Steve Kerr jokes that he wants to see the anguish on Gregg Popovich’s face when the Warriors win – via mercurynews.com
April 12 08:54 PM
Gregg Popovich is one of Steve Kerr’s greatest mentors and now their teams will play each other in the first-round of the NBA playoffs.
PBT Podcast: Just how vulnerable are the Golden State Warriors? – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 12 04:56 PM
Also discussed: The rest of the West playoff matchups, as well as what is in store for Paul George after the season.
Goran Dragic expects to be ready for Game 1. Plus what do Sixers think of Heat? – via miamiherald.com
April 12 08:45 PM
The Miami Heat closed out the regular season without All-Star point guard Goran Dragic in the lineup.
Tyronn Lue sets Cavaliers’ 10-man rotation for first-round series against Pacers – via cleveland.com
April 12 05:38 PM
Tyronn Lue knows which 10 players he intends to use against the Indiana Pacers, setting a lineup predicated on matchups, performance, and defense.
Heat guard Goran Dragic expected back for Game 1 against Sixers – via sun-sentinel.com
April 12 08:01 PM
After missing the regular season finale because of a sore knee, Heat guard Goran Dragic expected back for Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
George Hill grateful to finally be on LeBron James’ side in postseason, heading into his ‘bat cave’ – via cleveland.com
April 12 05:53 PM
This time around, Hill is on James’ team. And despite all the adversity throughout the regular season, this is Hill’s best shot to play for an NBA title.
The Anxiety and Fear of the Toronto Raptors Fan – via newyorker.com
April 12 10:17 AM
“Raptors fans are, unfortunately, emotionally destructive lunatics who tear themselves into pieces.”
How many years away are the Knicks now? – via espn.com
April 12 05:44 PM
The Knicks are looking for a new coach and getting younger. So what should fans expect from a franchise notorious for short-term thinking?
Report: Corey Brewer plans to play in Sunday’s playoff opener – via newsok.com
April 12 04:56 PM
APR 12, 2018 – The Thunder confirmed on Thursday that Corey Brewer has a sprained right knee as a report said he intends to play on Sunday.
44 serious and silly NBA records that were broken this season – via sbnation.com
April 12 01:17 PM
From the ones you probably know to the more obscure, 2017-18 was a season to rewrite the record books.
