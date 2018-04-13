Trending stories: James Harden, Goran Dragic and more

PBT Podcast: Just how vulnerable are the Golden State Warriors? – via nba.nbcsports.com April 12 04:56 PM Also discussed: The rest of the West playoff matchups, as well as what is in store for Paul George after the season. Shares

Heat guard Goran Dragic expected back for Game 1 against Sixers – via sun-sentinel.com April 12 08:01 PM After missing the regular season finale because of a sore knee, Heat guard Goran Dragic expected back for Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Shares

How many years away are the Knicks now? – via espn.com April 12 05:44 PM The Knicks are looking for a new coach and getting younger. So what should fans expect from a franchise notorious for short-term thinking? Shares