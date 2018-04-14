NBA podcasts du jour: Playoff previews aplenty and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
The Complete CORRUPTION Of AAU Basketball – via bballbreakdown.com
April 13 01:54 PM
Coach Nick welcomes JAG, a former AAU Coach from Los Angeles, as he recounts his experiences with shoe companies and colleges infecting the system with money, cars, and other gifts. Currently, JAG is a musical artist, and his current album is “Dalton Ave.” Follow him @southcentralJAG
Disagreements on the Big Board and Rookies in the Playoffs | Draft Class (Ep. 248) – via theringer.com
April 13 01:43 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks, and Danny Chau debate their most-differing rankings from The Ringer’s updated draft guide (2:27), discuss observations from the Nike Hoops Summit (19:33), and evaluate how the impressive rookie class will perform in the playoffs (22:26).
April 13 12:04 PM
Brian and Michael look ahead to the first round matchup between the Celtics and Bucks by ranking the three most important players in the showdown from both teams. They also make their predictions and look around the NBA playoff picture.
April 13 11:54 AM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with Zach Harper of Fan Rag Sports and the Count the Dings podcast network to preview the 2018 NBA Playoffs. They run through each series, chatting about their overall thoughts on the series, the matchup within the series they’re looking forward to, and the fake over/under they’re most looking forward to tracking …
LOCKED ON NBA = Previewing Raptors .v. Wizards, Blazers v. Pelicans, Warriors v. Spurs plus the two firings from Locked on NBA
April 13 10:51 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The Locked on Podcast Network continues the preview editions. Starting with Eastern Conference match-up of the Wizards and the Raptors then moving west for the Blazers and the Pelicans and the Warriors and the Spurs. All from the local experts on the biggest stories, the Locked on Podcast Network hosts.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
April 13 08:09 AM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
Comments