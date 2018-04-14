Knicks have contacted Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy about coaching gig

The New York Knicks have reportedly contacted Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy about their current head coaching vacancy.

The Knicks, according to a source, have officially reached out to Mark Jackson & wait for it….Jeff Van Gundy. https://t.co/hh8IRMoWLi — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) April 14, 2018

The two former NBA coaches currently work on the same broadcasting crew at ESPN.

They were most recently employed in the NBA as coaches for Western Conference powerhouses. Jackson coached the Golden State Warriors until 2014 and Van Gundy, who currently coaches the Team USA squad, worked with the Houston Rockets until 2007.

Van Gundy was previously the head coach for the Knicks from 1996 until 2001. He had been an assistant for the organization since 1989.

The broadcast team talks about David Fizdale's name getting brought up for some coaching jobs…. Mark Jackson coughs and clears his throat 😂 (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/EBbDvvzVN4 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 14, 2018

Jackson, meanwhile, played for New York from 1987 until 1992 and then again from 2001 until 2002. He was Rookie of the Year (1988) with the team and an All-Star (1989) the following season.

There are still several candidates in consideration for the job, including former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt. The organization is reportedly interested in former Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale too.

The franchise has been linked to current Los Angeles head coach Doc Rivers as well as current Villanova head coach Jay Wright. They are also expected to be in the mix for Jerry Stackhouse, who is expected to take a jump to the next level after impressing as a G League coach.