Joel Embiid is 'giving the cheat codes' to top draft prospect Mo Bamba

Philadephia 76ers star Joel Embiid is reportedly working out with 19-year-old big man Mo Bamba, a top prospect in the upcoming draft.

Mo Bamba is at the Sixers game. He’s in town to work out with Joel Embiid between games. He’s also getting some film sessions in with Jo this week. Told me Embiid is “giving me the cheat codes.” — Jawn Gonzalez (@_JohnGonz) April 14, 2018

Bamba played one season for the Texas Longhorns and is expected to be one of the top players on draft boards this offseason.

The 19-year-old could be available when the Sixers are on the clock, depending on what selection they could end up acquiring from the Los Angeles Lakers if it does not fall between the second and fifth pick. But Bamba would likely be better suited for a team that needs a starting center.

Embiid texted him advice back in February 2018 (via CBS Sports):

“[He] told me to demand the ball more. He said he knows how little space you have in college, catching the ball and having everyone sink onto you, so you have to make moves quicker.”

But it’s more likely a connection through Drew Hanlen, who has been reportedly working with Bamba. Embiid was recently seen on his Instagram story singing along to the song “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes.

Joel Embiid…rapping a Sheck Wes song about balling like Mo Bamba…. pic.twitter.com/PUEYpYM9qu — maurice (@tallmaurice) April 13, 2018