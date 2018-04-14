Trending stories: Raptors' playoff struggles and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 13 11:24 AM
How has Toronto lost 10 straight Game 1s in the playoffs? As one opponent put it, facing the Raps was “nothing to fear.”

April 13 10:28 AM
Zach Lowe makes his picks for every spot on the team awards and breaks down the toughest choices and hardest cuts.

April 13 05:31 PM
The Warriors will play the San Antonio Spurs in their first-round playoff series — and Steve Kerr thinks that’s a good thing.

April 13 04:48 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry performed light shooting and running drills during Friday’s practice.

David Thorpe – via espn.com

April 13 12:41 PM
Zach and David Thorpe go rapid-fire through all eight first-round playoff series.

April 13 11:42 PM
David Fizdale, considered by some as a leading candidate for the Knicks’ vacant coaching position, is scheduled to interview next week.

April 13 01:01 PM
If Isiah Thomas were still Knicks president and not Liberty president, it sounds like either Mark Jackson or Jason Kidd would be his choice to run the troubled franchise. Appearing on the “Bernie a…

April 13 06:05 PM
The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers split their four-game regular season series with each winning both of their games at home in dramatic fashion. Is it fair to expect more of the same in their playoff series? Who has the edge?

April 12 02:50 PM
The 2018 NBA playoffs start this weekend. Here are a handful of notable questions that could determine how the Western Conference bracket shakes out.

April 13 12:25 PM
The Rights To Ricky Sanchez takes its victory lap

April 13 02:47 PM
The NBA playoff field is set, and yet it seems as unsettled as any season in recent memory.

April 13 02:09 PM
How it feels to be stuck on James Harden Island, from the perspective of opponents, teammates, and more.

April 13 04:19 PM
Philadelphia Sixers’ length could pose problems for Miami Heat in first-round playoff series.

April 13 11:59 AM
The NBA’s most stable franchise is facing more uncertainty than any other time under Gregg Popovich.

