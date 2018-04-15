NBA podcasts du jour: Early playoff analysis and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
April 15 01:24 AM
Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci dissect the 76ers impressive playoff debut against the Miami Heat on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center
Game 1 recap, Spurs series – via theathletic.com
April 14 10:11 PM
The Warriors waxed the Spurs in Game 1, stifling them with stingy defense. Tim Kawakami joins the podcast to discuss all that went right, the surprising decision to start Andre Iguodala, the better defense and the under-talented Spurs. How quick will GSW wipe this team out?
ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks – via espn.com
April 14 03:39 PM
ESPN Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks joins The Woj Pod to discuss the NBA Playoffs, breaking down the coaching searches, tanking, and the race for NBA Executive of the Year.
April 14 02:41 PM
Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia preview the heavily anticipated Sixers vs Heat series, breaking down the keys for the Sixers in their first playoff appearance in six years.
