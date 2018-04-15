Raptors demolished Wizards' John Wall in restricted area during Game 1

Washington Wizards star point guard John Wall was 3-for-11 in the restricted area against the Toronto Raptors to start the postseason.

He shot 61.5 percent in the restricted area this season, which was his best mark since 2013-14. Wall scored 49.6 percent of his points scored this year in the restricted area. But it was non-existent against the Raptors during his first appearance of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

Wall averaged 3.4 field goals in the restricted area per game, which trailed just Cleveland’s LeBron James and Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons among all Eastern Conference guards.

James led all players in the NBA besides Giannis Anteokoumpo for scoring in this zone. Simmons is 6-foot-10 and has a huge size advantage over Wall. So it’s impressive to consider how much offense the Wizards point guard was typically able to produce.

Toronto’s ability to shut him down there, however, needs to be a huge red flag for Washington. Wall was just 31.9 percent on all field goal attempts outside the restricted area this season.

Related JJ Barea does not think John Wall is liked by his Wizards teammates