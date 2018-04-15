Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Here’s What Will Decide The Thunder-Jazz Series – via fivethirtyeight.com
April 13 01:42 PM
The two defensive teams are evenly matched and haven’t played since December.
Shares
With the 76ers in the NBA Playoffs, The Process’ preeminent podcast must learn how to win – via cbssports.com
April 13 12:25 PM
The Rights To Ricky Sanchez takes its victory lap
Shares
Analysis – via washingtonpost.com
April 14 08:58 PM
Washington kept it close throughout, but Toronto got a big lift from its bench, helping the Raptors pull away late and bury a playoff streak that has plagued the team for years.
Shares
JaVale McGee has a huge performance on both ends against the Spurs – via mercurynews.com
April 14 08:07 PM
The Warriors trusted JaVale McGee to start in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs. And he did not make them regret that decision.
Shares
A Rip City Rebirth: The stories behind the Blazers’ resurrecting careers – via nbcsports.com
April 14 02:42 PM
The emergence of Maurice Harkless, Shabazz Napier and Wade Baldwin IV are the latest examples of careers being turned around in Portland. How do the Blazers do it?
Shares
April 12 06:43 PM
Now we find out what the Toronto Raptors are really made of, if the “culture reset” will do what it was supposed to do.
The Raptors remade their offense, improved their defense, and developed the
Shares
Dwyane Wade: Playing in frenzied Philly could create ‘the chills’ if Heat isn’t ready – via miamiherald.com
April 14 03:44 PM
When it comes to pure noise, 12-time All-Stars Dwyane Wade says, few gyms get louder than the one the Philadelphia 76ers call home. The Sixers have owned the NBA’s best home record since Jan. 1, winning 23 of their last 25.
Shares
Gregg Popovich jokes that Steve Kerr is a ‘bad person’ – via mercurynews.com
April 14 03:38 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Gregg Popovich put on a bit of a comedy routine before the Warriors hosted the San Antonio Spurs in Game…
Shares
April 14 02:04 PM
Who will be punching their ticket to the second round? Our NBA experts make their predictions for all eight matchups.
Shares
Why talk of the NBA Playoffs can wait – via newsok.com
April 14 12:36 PM
APR 14, 2018 – On Friday, the Thunder suspended play-by-play broadcaster Brian Davis for one game after he used a “highly inappropriate and offensive” phrase on air. The controversy has given us an opportunity to continue the conversation about race in our country.
Shares
Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich open up about their relationship – via mercurynews.com
March 07 04:54 PM
In exclusive interviews, Warriors coach and Spurs coach reveal how their friendship has evolved over the years.
Shares
April 13 02:25 PM
The Boston Celtics don’t have Gordon Hayward or Kyrie Irving, but they still have the No. 1 defense in the league. So they can’t be counted out in what looks like the most wide open Eastern Conference
Comments