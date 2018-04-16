NBA sneakers of the night: Playoff P scores 36 points in new PE and more

NBA fans across the nation rejoiced as the first round of the playoffs took over the weekend. The start of the postseason had that first-day-of-school feeling when it came to kicks. Paul George and Russell Westbrook both debuted new player-exclusive colorways of their signature sneakers, while Carmelo Anthony’s first signature sneaker received a new color of its own.

In Philadelphia, Amir Johnson and Robert Covington rocked customs that honored two legendary video games. Kevin Durant wore his usual KDX in The Bay. LeBron James may have lost in the first game of the first round of the playoffs in six years, but he honored a legendary Vince Carter sneaker on his LeBron 15s. Tristan “TMZ” Thompson sported LeBron’s 12th sneaker from his Soldier line.

Boston’s Terry Rozier wore a custom Kobe A.D. Mid, Marcus Morris kept it simple with the Nike 1 Protro and Jayson Tatum wore a Kobe-inspired Kyrie 4 colorway. DeMar DeRozan wore a Kobe of his own, too, as the Raptors got the win at home.

PJ Tucker brought out LeBron’s third signature shoe and James Harden scored 44 points in his Harden Vol. 2. The visiting Wolves’ Derrick Rose unveiled his ninth signature sneaker last night in Houston and Karl-Anthony Towns wore some neon Hyperdunks that could be seen from the rafters inside the Toyota Center.

Check out some of this weekend’s hottest kicks.

Paul George : Nike PG2 PE

Playoff P erupted for 36 points in 38 minutes in this white, royal blue and yellow PG2 PE.

Derrick Rose : adidas D Rose 9

Derrick Rose unveiled the D Rose 9, his latest signature sneaker with the Three Stripes, last night.

Karl-Anthony Towns : Nike Hyperdunk 2017

Big KAT has been wearing Hyperdunks throughout the season and wore these neon-colored ones Sunday night.

Russell Westbrook : Air Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 PE

En route to 29 points and the W, Russell Westbrook debuted this new PE of his Why Not Zer0.1 signature sneaker.

James Harden : adidas Harden Vol. 2

The Beard scored 44 points in his Harden Vol. 2 at home.

Amir Johnson : Nike Kyrie 4 Custom

Amir Johnson gave the Kyrie 4 “March Madness” an upgrade to a Street Fighter custom he wore against the Heat.

FTB. A post shared by SLAM x KICKS (@slamkicks) on Apr 14, 2018 at 9:07pm PDT

DeMar DeRozan : Nike Kobe VII “Fade to Black”

Deebo kept it simple Saturday afternoon in the Six in the Nike Kobe VII “Fade to Black.”

Carmelo Anthony : Air Jordan Melo 1.5

Carmelo Anthony’s signature Jordan line may be discontinued, but he’s been wearing some of older signature models – especially the 1.5s. He wore this new white PE with crocodile skin in Game 1.

Kevin Durant : Nike KDX PE

Kevin Durant laced up his signature KDX sneaker, scoring 24 points as the Warriors defeated the Spurs 113-92.

LeBron James : Nike LeBron 15 “BB4”

Zero Dark Thirty LeBron James is currently active in the playoffs, which means The King is off social media until the season’s over. During the regular season, James previewed the shoes he was wearing via his Instagram stories, but now fans just have to wait till he hits the court. James wore this BB4-inspired LeBron 15 as part of his #LeBronWatch series and a nod to one of the most iconic Nike Basketball sneakers of the early 2000s. Shoutout Vinsanity.

PJ Tucker : Nike LeBron 3 “Four Horsemen”

Postseason PJ Tucker isn’t playing fair when it comes to his kicks. As the Rockets hosted the Wolves, Tucker wore the LeBron 3 “4 Horsemen,” James’s third signature that honors three of his closet friends and business partners: Rich Paul, Maverick Carter and Ernie Ramos.

Terry Rozier : Nike Kobe A.D. Mid Custom

Terry Rozier, who made his first career start Sunday, dropped 23 points, including a nasty combo he put on Eric Bledsoe that has yet to get the Filayyy voiceover treatment in this Kobe A.D. Mid custom, as the Celtics got the win over the Bucks in OT.

Donovan Mitchell : adidas Dame 4

Despite the loss, Donovan Mitchell’s stat line was impressive for his playoff rookie debut (27 points and 10 rebounds) in Oklahoma City as he wore the Dame 4.

Jayson Tatum : Nike Kyrie 4 “Mamba Mentality”

Jayson Tatum was another rookie who had a double-double (19 points and 10 rebounds) in his first playoff game while rocking the Kyrie 4 “Mamba Mentality.”

Marcus Morris : Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Undefeated”

The Morris twins are known for having heat and Marcus didn’t disappoint last night at TD Garden. He wore the Kobe 1 Protro “Undefeated” against the Bucks.

Robert Covington : Nike Hyperdunk Custom

While Amir Johnson paid homage to Street Fighter, Robert Covington showed love to Raiden and wore these custom Mortal Kombat Hyperdunks.

Tristan Thompson : Nike LeBron Solider XII

Tristan Thompson’s been in the news for all the wrong reasons, but here’s some good pub for him: he wore LeBron James’s latest iteration of the Soldier line Sunday afternoon.

You can find (some of) these kicks on HoopsHype’s Amazon Page.