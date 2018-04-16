Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Asked Spurs coach Gregg Popovich about a possible Kawhi Leonard return. The answer seems telling: – via espn.com
April 15 02:11 PM
Playoff P breaks out of slump in an eventful Sunday – via espn.com
April 16 12:28 AM
Paul George announced the arrival of Playoff P by lighting up the scoreboard against the Utah Jazz.
Tyronn Lue’s decision to start Jeff Green backfires in Game 1 loss – via cleveland.com
April 15 06:24 PM
But in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, Lue’s lineup decision backfired and Green’s presence restricted Cleveland’s typically explosive offense.
Setting better screens, getting Richardson going among Heat priorities in Game 2 – via miamiherald.com
April 15 08:08 PM
The Heat had only nine screen assists Saturday (Bam Adebayo 4, Wayne Ellington 2, Kelly Olynyk 2 and Richardson 1). Miami averaged 11.6 per game in the regular season, second-most in the league (11.4 per game).
Sources: Knicks add Woodson, Blatt to search – via espn.com
April 15 03:31 PM
As the Knicks finalize plans to meet with their top four coaching candidates, they also got permission from the LA Clippers to speak to New York’s former coach Mike Woodson, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Patrick McCaw said he can’t sleep at night because of his back pain – via mercurynews.com
April 15 06:44 PM
Patrick McCaw is incredibly grateful that he’s able to walk after suffering a terrifying fall against the Sacramento Kings on March 31.
Sources: Spurs star Kawhi Leonard expected to miss remainder of postseason – via sports.yahoo.com
April 15 05:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason as he continues to rehabilitate his right quadriceps injury, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Leonard has been rehabbing in New York because that is where his medical staff is located, and he has not been cleared
Sources: Big Baller Brand in talks to get its first non-Lonzo NBA player – via sports.yahoo.com
April 15 04:17 PM
Jordan Crawford is working toward becoming a Big Baller. New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Crawford and his representation are in talks for a partnership deal with Big Baller Brand, sources told Yahoo Sports. The company is expected to send Crawford new merchandise, including shoes, this week for the
Game 1 postmortem with Kevin Pelton and Sean Hi… by Locked on Blazers – via cms.megaphone.fm
April 15 04:26 AM
Dwane Casey’s in-game adjustments allow Raptors to end… – via theathletic.com
April 15 09:45 AM
If you were a Raptors fan with a strong belief in pathetic fallacy, early Saturday afternoon brought…
Anthony Davis’ dominance is finally being unleashed in the playoffs. Good luck, NBA – via sbnation.com
April 15 09:24 AM
The Brow’s spectacular two-way performance on Saturday might just give us a taste of what he’s capable of in his first real playoff run.
Sixers didn’t need size, just speed to bury the Heat in a second half shooting barrage – via miamiherald.com
April 15 10:16 AM
With center Joel Embiid sidelined, the Philadelphia 76ers turned up the pace during a torrid shooting performance that resulted in the Miami Heat giving the most points it ever had in a playoff game.
NBA: The 10 European prospects aiming for the Draft – via eurohoops.net
April 13 04:13 AM
