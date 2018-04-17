Giannis Antetokounmpo is scheduled to have signature shoe in Fall 2019

We now have an update on when to expect the signature shoe for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to hit the retail market.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, the signature shoe is currently set to release in Fall 2019. DePaula explained that most of these deals typically take between 14 and 19 months to drop after the announcement.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is locked in with Nike — now the signature shoe process begins. With @DarrenRovell on @ESPN:https://t.co/rbzxIONBJS — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 7, 2017

We first learned Antetokoumnpo would have a signature sneaker with Nike in November 2017. As such, this is a slightly faster timeline than most others.

The Greek-born star described how he wanted it to look during a recent visit to the brand headquarters (via NBA.com):

“It’s going to be nice. It’s going to be a mix of Kobe’s and Kyrie. That’s what I want to do … I get to help design it. I have full input on the shoe.”

This makes sense as he typically wore the Kobe X Low sneakers on the court.

Antetokounmpo will reportedly earn between $7 million and $10 million per season with the endorsement. As we previously wrote, some have already speculated that his shoes will be minimalistic and low-top.

Greek Freak shoe is very crucial because giannis has a huge amount of marketing potential — DJ Folk (@DJFolk) December 22, 2017

Related Everything we know about the Giannis Antetokounmpo signature shoe deal