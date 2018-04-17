NBA podcasts du jour: Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA – Vintage Dwyane Wade, Knicks Coaching Search and Tuesday Game Previews from Locked on NBA
April 17 07:38 AM
Sixers Go Cold, Wade Gets Hot, Embiid Gets Pissed – via rightstorickysanchez.com
April 17 05:08 AM
The Sixers lost a game for the first time in a very long time, and the playoff series vs. the Heat is knotted up at one game each. We’ll talk about the Sixers going cold from three, Dwyane Wade’s revival, and the chances that Mike Weber is to blame for all of this.
Game 2 recap, Spurs series – via theathletic.com
April 17 04:40 AM
The Warriors outlasted the Spurs in a relatively drama-less Game 2 win, pushing up 2-0 in this first round series. Tim Kawakami joins the podcast to discuss Klay Thompson’s scorching start, Andre Iguodala’s surge, Draymond Green’s flagrant, the in flux center spot and then we bounce around the league.
April 17 04:30 AM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week is Dan Pfeiffer, former White House Communications Director, author and co-host of Pod Save America. Mannix and Pfeiffer talk about the impact of basketball in the Obama White House, why Dan Trusts the Pro
April 17 02:21 AM
Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci dissect the 76ers’ 113-103 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal at the Wells Fargo Center.
Reactions to playoff opening weekend – via espn.com
April 16 08:00 PM
Andrew Han, Dave McMenamin, Kevin Pelton and Royce Young talk about the first weekend of playoff action with the Cavs losing (1:10), the Thunder’s win over the Jazz (16:45), the Pelicans surprising win in Portland (29:40) and overreactions/underreactions to the first weekend of the playoffs (36:05).
The Playoffs Are Here: Early Upsets and Flipping the Switch (or Not) | Heat Check (Ep. 249) – via theringer.com
April 16 05:27 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez brings on Jason Concepcion to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves blowing their chance at stealing a game against the Houston Rockets (2:33), the Philadelphia 76ers steamrolling the Miami Heat (10:09), and Oklahoma City Thunder flipping the switch against the Utah Jazz (19:10) …
April 16 12:59 PM
Golden State entered the playoffs without much momentum, but the Warriors’ blowout victory over San Antonio in Game One has the defending champs feeling things are beginning to change. Mark Medina and Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group break down all the story lines that emerged from that win, with audio from Warriors coach Steve Kerr, and stars Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Quinn Cook, JaVale McGee, and Patrick McCaw.
Shaquille O’Neal and Danny Leroux talk NBA Playoffs, plus Shaq answers questions from listeners and plays Shootout with Kincade – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 150
April 16 08:10 AM
Shaquille O’Neal and the host of the RealGM podcast Danny Leroux talk about the teams they believe in as the NBA Playoffs officially start, including the vulnerability of Golden State as we roll into the post season. Shaq also sounds off on who he thinks will make a run this year in the post season, including his disbelief in Toronto and Houston, and his thoughts on how to prevent NBA teams from purposely tanking a season …
