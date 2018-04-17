The NBA's top 20 all-time earnings list is full of surprises, including who's No. 1 (not LeBron)

Being a really good basketball player is really good for your bank account, as this list of the NBA’s top career earners proves.

There are some surprising names here as some veteran players scored sweet deals during their prime. So take a look through and see where all the big names rank according to spotrac.

And find out which legendary player has made more than LeBron James.

20. Marc Gasol, $128,292,718

Pau Gasol’s little brother has had a solid career thus far, spending all 10 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. A three-time All-Star, he was the 2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year and is set to make a lot more money.